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Zelensky teases joint plan with allies to force Putin to stop war

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky teases joint plan with allies to force Putin to stop war
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting with Serbian President at the Palace of Serbia, in Belgrade on Aug. 8, 2026. (Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images)

Kyiv and its international partners have a joint plan to force Moscow to end its war, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 12 as peace talks stall and Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian cities.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want to stop this war, but he will stop it. We have a plan," Zelensky said at the annual Ukrainian Youth Forum.

The strategy rests on joint pressure on the Russian leader, Zelensky said, without disclosing further details.

The president also underscored the necessity for the Ukrainian army to hold the defenses and continue strikes inside Russian territory, while noting that Kyiv's partners should work to boost the country's air defenses.

Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 11 that Ukrainian negotiators had passed their proposals to end the war to the U.S. side.

The comments come as Washington-led peace talks have been deadlocked for months, with both Kyiv and Moscow remaining far apart on territorial issues.

Russia has repeatedly rejected Ukraine's calls for a ceasefire along the current front lines and demanded to be handed the entire Donbas region in Ukraine's east — a non-starter for Kyiv.

In spite of this, the Ukrainian leadership hopes that the active phase of the war could end before the winter season, which would likely bring a fresh wave of strikes against Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Recent months saw Ukraine grapple with increasingly critical air defense shortages, specifically in regard to PAC-3 Patriot interceptors, a critical tool for intercepting Russian ballistic missiles regularly hammering Kyiv and other cities.

Zelensky also reiterated his warnings that Putin is planning another wave of mobilization to bolster his invasion forces, a move Kyiv believes could come shortly after the Russian legislative elections in September.

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UkraineRussiaVladimir PutinCeasefirePeace PlanUnited States
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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