Updated with details of the crew's evacuation, continued firefighting operations, and assistance from a sanctioned Russian rescue vessel.

A Russian cargo ship sanctioned by the United States and Ukraine caught fire after a reported drone strike in the Gulf of Finland on Nov. 21, before drifting into Finnish territorial waters, according to Finnish and Estonian reporting.

The attack targeted Sparta II, a sanctioned vessel with a history of transporting Russian military equipment, raising questions about the security of commercial shipping in the Baltic Sea.

The fire aboard Sparta II remained out of control later on Nov. 21, with Finnish authorities warning that further explosions were possible and that the vessel could sink if the blaze continued.

Ilja Iljin, a commander at the Finnish Border Guard headquarters, told Finnish public broadcaster Yle that the vessel had lost steering capability after being struck by what he described as Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. It subsequently drifted into Finnish territorial waters near Loviisa.

Authorities established a restricted area around the vessel, although they said there was no immediate danger to other maritime traffic or the public.

The crew of Sparta II was evacuated as firefighting operations continued aboard the damaged vessel, the Finnish Border Guard said in an update on Nov. 21.

The sailors escaped in lifeboats before being transferred to a nearby cargo ship. No injuries were reported, according to Yle.

Finnish authorities said the Russian rescue vessel Murman had joined the firefighting operation at their request. The vessel has been under U.S. sanctions since 2021 over its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The Finnish Border Guard said the rescue operation was intended to enable Sparta II to be towed into Russia's maritime area of responsibility, partly to prevent environmental damage.

The fire remained active, although it was no longer spreading, Iljin told Yle. He warned that extinguishing it could take days or even weeks.

Iljin also warned that the vessel's cargo remained unidentified, making it difficult to assess the risk of further explosions.

Given Sparta II's links to Russia's armed forces, Iljin said military equipment could be aboard, although Finnish authorities had not confirmed the presence of any such cargo.

Finland's Defense Ministry said its armed forces detected a drone attack on a Russian merchant vessel in international waters west of Suursaari Island on the morning of Nov. 21.

The ministry confirmed that the vessel was damaged and said Finland had notified its allies. Finnish authorities also imposed temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland as a precaution.

Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen said Ukraine was likely responsible for the attack, although the reason the vessel had been targeted remained unclear, according to Reuters.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike.

Finnish authorities said no environmental damage had been detected.

Sparta II is operated by Russia's Oboronlogistika, a shipping company linked to the Russian Defense Ministry and subject to Canadian and other international sanctions. The vessel itself is sanctioned by the United States and Ukraine.

The ship has previously transported Russian military equipment, including during Russia's withdrawal from Syria following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government.

Finland's Defense Ministry also reported a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter on Nov. 21, hours after the drone attack on Sparta II.

The helicopter allegedly entered Finnish airspace near Loviisa at 12:34 p.m. local time, penetrating as far as 4.1 kilometers (2.5 miles) into Finnish territory.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen said the suspected violation could be linked to rescue or monitoring operations involving the damaged cargo ship. The Finnish Border Guard is investigating the incident.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo warned that the war was spreading into neighboring areas following the incident.

“Ukraine has the right to fight against the aggressor,” Orpo said, according to Reuters.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's sanctions policy adviser, commented on the incident in remarks to the Kyiv Independent.

“Yes, quite a coincidence, isn’t it? It seems that vessels sanctioned by Ukraine for systematically supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex have a rather unfortunate tendency to catch fire,” Vlasiuk said.

“And I suspect this may be neither the only nor the last such incident.”