US, Ukraine plan to sign mineral deal on March 4, Reuters reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 4, 2025 9:29 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC. Feb. 28, 2025. (Tierney L. / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. and Ukraine are preparing to sign a mineral deal on March 4, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The sources indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce the agreement during his upcoming address to Congress.

However, they cautioned that the situation remains fluid and could still change.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Feb. 28 visit to the White House was originally intended to finalize the long-debated agreement on jointly developing Ukraine’s mineral resources.

The meeting instead turned into a public clash, with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance berating Zelensky. The Ukrainian president later left the White House without signing the deal.

Following the talks, Trump accused Zelensky of "disrespecting" the U.S. in the Oval Office and said the Ukrainian president "is not ready for peace."

Zelensky later called the fallout "regrettable" and reaffirmed Ukraine’s readiness to sign the mineral and security agreement "at any time and in any convenient format."

The report comes after Trump reportedly ordered an immediate halt to more than $1 billion in U.S. military aid to Ukraine on March 4.

Since the dispute, some Republican lawmakers have ramped up criticism of Zelensky, with some suggesting he may need to step aside.

Zelensky’s White House visit was preceded by weeks of tense negotiations as Ukraine rejected the initial two draft proposals, arguing they imposed one-sided obligations on Kyiv without any security commitments from Washington.

The final agreement is expected to establish a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Zelensky’s refusal to sign the initial draft, presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on Feb. 12, prompted the U.S. President to lash out publicly.

Trump denounced Zelensky as a "dictator," falsely accusing him of refusing to hold elections and echoing Kremlin disinformation about his legitimacy.

Zelensky says White House clash ‘regrettable,’ proposes steps for peace
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 4 that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House “did not go the way it was supposed to be,” calling the fallout “regrettable.”
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.