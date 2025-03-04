The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky says White House clash 'regrettable,' proposes steps for peace

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 4, 2025 6:44 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2025. (SAUL LOEB/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 4 that his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House "did not go the way it was supposed to be," calling the fallout "regrettable."

The statement follows days of mounting pressure from Washington, with senior U.S. officials signaling that Zelensky should apologize for the heated Feb. 28 Oval Office exchange with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The meeting ended without a planned U.S.-Ukraine mineral agreement being signed.

Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to sign the agreement on minerals and security "at any time and in any convenient format."

"We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively," he posted on X.

Zelensky also responded to Trump's latest criticism of his comments on March 2, in which he described peace negotiations as being in the earliest stages and a final deal as "very, very far away."

Trump seized on the remarks as alleged proof that Zelensky does not want peace, posting on Truth Social that "America will not put up with it for much longer."

"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

He suggested that the initial steps toward de-escalation could include prisoner of war (POWs) releases, a "truce in the sky" banning missiles, long-range drones, and bombs targeting civilian infrastructure, as well as a "truce at sea."

"Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the U.S. to agree a strong final deal," Zelensky added.

The remarks come as several media outlets reported that Trump ordered an immediate freeze on all military aid to Ukraine on March 4, halting over $1 billion in weapons and ammunition deliveries.

Trump's senior adviser, Jason Miller, told CNN that the aid suspension is part of a pressure campaign to push Zelensky into negotiations with Russia.

U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz told Fox News on March 3 that Washington expects Zelensky to show "regret" for the Oval Office dispute and commit to signing the mineral deal.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

