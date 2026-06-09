Neutrality won't save you from Russia, Kallas tells Ireland

Neutrality will not protect European countries from being targeted by Russia, the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas warned at a press conference in Ireland on June 9.

During the conference, she welcomed Ireland's efforts to bolster defense spending and prioritize Ukraine.

Ireland is one of only four EU countries, alongside Austria, Cyprus, and Malta, that are not members of the NATO military alliance. The country has long maintained a policy of military neutrality, although that stance has come under increasing scrutiny since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Ireland's proud tradition of military neutrality is not in question but neutrality does not provide immunity from the threats Europe faces today. No country in Europe is off Russia's target list since its invasion of Ukraine," Kallas told journalists at a press conference in Dublin, mentioning hybrid attacks and sabotage to subsea infrastructure as examples.

Russian spy ships have loitered in and around Irish waters, through which all of the island nation's connections to the rest of Europe have to pass.

At the same press conference, Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said that "maritime security will be a particular area of focus" throughout the country's six-month EU presidency, which starts on July 1.

That includes "efforts to enhance our maritime domain awareness, protect critical infrastructure, and strengthen resilience in our shared maritime environment," McEntee said.

For Kallas, Dublin's decision to boost defense spending by 55% by 2030 "sends a clear signal that Ireland is stepping up."

Earlier that day, Ireland's Permanent Representative to the EU Aingeal O'Donoghue also highlighted the country's constructive role on European defense at an event organized by the European Policy Center think tank.

"Whether it was the Commission's White Paper for Defense, the Defense Readiness Roadmap, the agreement on the 150 billion euro SAFE loan, or the agreement on the use of national escape clauses for defense spending, Ireland was able to be supportive," O'Donoghue said.

McEntee and O'Donoghue both mentioned that Ukraine would also be a priority for the forthcoming presidency, for which Kallas thanked Ireland.

"We all want this war to end, above all Ukrainians themselves, but the reality is there are no signs that Putin is ready to end his invasion, so we need to keep backing Ukraine," Kallas said.

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