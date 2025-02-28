Zelensky leaves White House without signing minerals deal after Oval Office clash with Trump

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky left the White House early without signing a mineral deal with the United States following a heated exchange with President Donald Trump on Feb. 28.

Zelensky departed in his motorcade around 1:45 p.m. local time, without holding a joint news conference scheduled for later in the day.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the mineral deal between the U.S. and Ukraine was not signed following the tense exchange.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 28, after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, that Zelensky "is not ready for peace."

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on TruthSocial.

This came as the two leaders got into a heated argument while speaking with journalists in the Oval Office.