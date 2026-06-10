Ukraine war latest: Russian-occupied Mariupol port no longer operational after Ukrainian strikes

Key developments on June 10:

Russian-occupied Mariupol port no longer operational after Ukrainian strikes, Azov Corps says

Chonhar Bridge linking Crimea to Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast destroyed after Ukrainian drone strike, Ukraine says

Ukrainian Flamingo missiles strike military plant in large-scale attack on Russia, Zelensky confirms

'Time to sit at the negotiating table' — Bulgaria to stop sending arms to Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have disabled the Russian-occupied port of Mariupol, rendering the facility unusable for military logistics, the National Guard's 1st Azov Corps said on June 10.

Mariupol remains one of Russia's most important logistics hubs in occupied southern Ukraine, serving as a key link between occupied Donetsk Oblast, Crimea, and Russia. The port has been used to transport military cargo and support Russian operations along the southern front.

The strike targeted electrical substations, radar equipment, repair facilities, a control tower, fuel storage tanks, and the sanctioned cargo vessel Lady Augusta, a vessel linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

As a result of the attack, the port was left without power, significantly disrupting Russian military logistics in occupied southern Ukraine, the Azov Corps said.

The operation was carried out jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) regional directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the SBU's Alpha special operations unit, and Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces.

Chonhar Bridge linking Crimea to Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast destroyed after Ukrainian drone strike, Ukraine says

The Chonhar Bridge in Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast was destroyed following a Ukrainian drone strike on June 9, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, said on June 10.

"The Chonhar Bridge has been destroyed. The Russian authorities are trying to conceal the situation in occupied Crimea," Kovalenko said.

The news comes as Ukrainian forces have intensified their strike campaign against Russian logistics, including in Crimea, disrupting fuel deliveries on the peninsula and complicating other supplies critical to the Russian army.

Following the attack, Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed head of occupied Kherson Oblast, said the bridge had been damaged and traffic temporarily suspended.

The R-280 "Novorossiya" highway, built by Russian-installed authorities, crosses the Chonhar Bridge in Kherson Oblast and connects Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia with Crimea via occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast, serving as an important route for Russian military logistics and supplies.

Ukrainian Flamingo missiles strike military plant in large-scale attack on Russia, Zelensky confirms

Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo missiles struck a military factory supplying the Russian army with components for drones and missiles in the city of Cheboksary in Russia's Chuvash Republic overnight on June 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed.

"We continue to apply Ukrainian long-range sanctions against Russian military facilities and the oil industry," Zelensky said on X.

The attack on Cheboksary was part of a broader Ukrainian assault that also struck the Kuibyshev oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast, more than 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the front line, as well as two oil infrastructure facilities in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, 700 kilometers (435 miles) away, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine's General Staff later identified the target as the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary and confirmed a fire at the facility.

The VNIIR-Progress plant, which has been sanctioned by Ukraine, the U.S., and the European Union, produces satellite navigation receivers and Kometa antennas used in Shahed-type attack drones, Kalibr cruise missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and guided aerial bombs.

The strike followed earlier reports from Russian media and local authorities that an industrial facility in Cheboksary had been hit. Chuvash Republic Governor Oleg Nikolaev said three people were injured in the Ukrainian attack.

'Time to sit at the negotiating table' — Bulgaria to stop sending arms to Ukraine

The new Bulgarian government, led by Russian-friendly Prime Minister Rumen Radev, does not plan to continue sending arms to Ukraine, a Bulgarian minister announced on June 9.

"It is time to sit at the negotiating table, it is time to seek a just peace, which will be determined by both sides," Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said at a press conference, Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) reported.

The shift comes after Radev — a former president and a long-time critic of military aid to Kyiv — won the parliamentary elections on April 19.

According to Stoyanov, the Russia-Ukraine war has turned into a positional war, and providing additional arms will only lead to additional loss of life without changing the battlefield situation.

Bulgaria, a Balkan member of NATO and the EU, has provided 13 military aid packages to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion in 2022.