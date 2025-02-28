Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Ukraine, United States, War, JD Vance
Edit post

BREAKING: Zelensky 'not ready for peace,' Trump says after heated Oval Office clash

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 28, 2025 8:42 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 28, 2025. (SAUL LOEB / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest details.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 28, after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, that Zelensky "is not ready for peace."

"He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace," Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the meeting.

Zelensky has since left the White House, according to Reuters.

Trump said his meeting with Zelensky at the White House was meaningful and revealed things that "could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure."

He also claimed that Zelensky was "not ready for peace if America is involved" because he believed U.S. support gave him an advantage in negotiations.

"I don't want advantage, I want peace," Trump added.

The two leaders held a 45-minute press briefing in the Oval Office, which ended in a heated exchange over American aid to Ukraine and the conditions of a potential peace deal with Russia.

The dispute began when Zelensky responded to U.S. Vice President JD Vance's assertion that Ukraine must accept U.S.-proposed peace terms.

As Zelensky attempted to make his case, Trump interrupted: "You've done a lot of talking."

Zelensky pushed back, saying, "From the start of the war, we were alone."

Trump countered: "If you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks."

Zelensky's visit was preceded by weeks of tense negotiations as Ukraine rejected the initial two draft proposals, presenting them as one-sided obligations for Ukraine without any security commitments on Washington's side.

The long-debated agreement establishes a fund to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Zelensky's reluctance to pen the initial draft, presented to him by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv on Feb. 12, prompted Trump to publicly lash out against the Ukrainian president.

Last week, Trump denounced Ukraine's head of state as a "dictator," accusing him of refusing to hold elections while echoing the Kremlin's false narratives about Zelensky's illegitimacy.

Zelensky, Trump get into heated argument while speaking with journalists in Oval Office
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump held a 45-minute-long press briefing in the Oval Office that ended in a heated argument about American aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:29 PM
Video

How Ukrainians fund their own fight against Russia.

While Ukraine heavily relies on foreign aid, the country’s war effort is also funded by its own people. In 2024 alone, individual volunteers and fundraisers have raised nearly $1 billion to buy critical weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military. But why do ordinary Ukrainians continue donating when international aid exists? And how has Ukraine’s unique culture of giving become a lifeline for the country’s survival?
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.