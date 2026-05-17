Ukraine war latest: Drone strike reportedly hits major Russian fertilizer plant linked to explosives production

Key developments on May 16-17:

Drone strike reportedly hits major Russian fertilizer plant linked to explosives production

Kyiv repatriates 528 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers

'Justified response' – Zelensky releases footage of Ukrainian strikes on Russian aircraft, other targets deep behind enemy lines

Ukraine attack on Moscow region 'completely fair response,' Zelensky says

A fire likely broke out at the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Russia's southern Stavropol Krai following a drone strike, Russian independent media outlet Astra reported on May 16.

The plant is one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers and chemicals used in manufacturing explosives. Andrii Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, earlier described the facility as "a critical component" of Russia's defense-industrial complex.

The reported strike comes as Ukraine continues its campaign of long-range drone attacks targeting Russian military and industrial infrastructure supporting Moscow's war effort.

Nevinnomyssk Azot produces up to 1 million tons of ammonia and more than 1 million tons of ammonium nitrate annually, materials used in the production of explosives and artillery shells.

Ukrainian Telegram channel Exilenova Plus published footage it said showed a blaze at the facility, adding that the local residents reported hearing multiple explosions overnight.

Astra Telegram channel also reported that a fire broke out at the plant, citing eyewitness accounts and its analysis of photos and videos from the scene.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports. Ukraine's General Staff has not officially commented on the alleged attack.

The facility is located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border, placing it within the range of Ukraine's long-distance drones.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that air defense and electronic warfare units intercepted 138 Ukrainian drones overnight across 15 Russian regions. Stavropol Krai was not mentioned in the statement.

Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov confirmed that the region had come under a drone attack, claiming Russian air defense systems had "repelled an attack by enemy drones."

Nevinnomyssk Azot has been repeatedly targeted during the full-scale war, with previous strikes reported in March and January 2026, as well as multiple times in 2025.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.

read also In Russia, a failed university exam can send you to war

Kyiv repatriates 528 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine has repatriated 528 bodies, which Russia claims may belong to Ukrainian service members, Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) said on May 16.

"Law enforcement investigators, in collaboration with representatives from forensic institutions, will take all necessary steps to identify the repatriated remains," the agency said.

During previous repatriations, Russia at times returned the bodies of its own soldiers to Kyiv, with Ukrainian officials alleging the practice may have been aimed at avoiding compensation payments to Russian families or reflected a "negligent attitude toward their own people."

The Russian side has not commented on whether Ukraine transferred the bodies of Russian soldiers in return. The latest repatriation follows several similar operations conducted in recent months.

"Behind every such repatriation lies complex interagency work aimed at ensuring that Ukraine's fallen defenders are returned home and that their families are given the opportunity to bid their loved ones a dignified farewell," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

The return of fallen Ukrainian soldiers has accelerated since peace talks resumed in early 2025.

Despite enduring heavier losses in its war against Ukraine, Russia is likely handing over more bodies than it receives, as its troops have captured more Ukrainian remains and have been on the offensive for most of the war, according to the Kyiv-based independent analytical platform VoxUkraine.

The repatriation comes after 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) returned from Russian captivity on May 15 in the latest exchange between Kyiv and Moscow.

read also 205 Ukrainian POWs return from Russian captivity in latest exchange

Ukraine struck several Russian military targets this week, including a Be-200 amphibious aircraft, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 16, publishing footage of the attacks.

The strikes are part of Kyiv's broader campaign targeting Russian military infrastructure deep behind the enemy lines as Ukraine continues to expand its long-range strike capabilities.

While Zelensky did not specify when the attack on the aircraft occurred, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces said the aircraft was hit on May 15 in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai.

The Beriev Be-200 is a twin-engine amphibious aircraft designed for firefighting, search-and-rescue, and maritime patrol missions. Capable of taking off and landing both on runways and water, it is one of the most recognizable aircraft in its class.

Zelensky said the targets struck this week also included a Kamov Ka-27 helicopter, a dry cargo ship carrying ammunition, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a Tor anti-aircraft missile system, a "Redut-2US" communications system, and drones.

"Our long-range sanctions also struck Russian oil industry facilities and ships. Distances traversed: nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the line of contact," Zelensky said.

"These are entirely justified responses to what the Russians are doing."

Ukraine attack on Moscow region 'completely fair response,' Zelensky says

Ukraine attacked the Moscow region overnight on May 16–17, targeting military production sites and other infrastructure, in what Zelensky called a fair response for Russia's attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

Russian authorities and local reports said that residential buildings had been damaged in the attack and that at least three people had been killed.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) later confirmed that it had conducted the operation jointly with Ukraine's Armed Forces, targeting military-industrial and fuel infrastructure in Moscow Oblast, as well as air defense systems and infrastructure at the Belbek military airfield in occupied Crimea.

According to the SBU, the targets in Moscow Oblast included the sanctioned Angstrem plant, which manufactures semiconductors for Russia's military-industrial complex, the Moscow Oil Refinery, the Solnechnogorsk fuel pumping station, and the Volodarskoye fuel pumping station.

In occupied Crimea, the SBU said the strikes targeted a Pantsir-S2 air defense system, a hangar with radar equipment for an S-400 system, Orion and Forpost drone control systems, a ground-to-air data transmission point, as well as an air traffic control tower and hangar at Belbek airfield.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that its air defenses had intercepted 1,054 Ukrainian drones, eight guided aerial bombs, and two newly developed Ukrainian missiles over the past day.

According to the ministry, Russian forces shot down a Flamingo long-range cruise missile and a Neptune-MD guided missile. Ukraine has not commented on the reported use of the missiles.

Videos circulating on social media after 3 a.m. appear to show flashes in the sky and fires in numerous locations. Reports mentioned explosions in Moscow Oblast's Khimki, Klin, and Zelenograd, activity near Sheremetyevo Airport, and blasts in central Moscow.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed that at least three people were killed in the attack, including two in the village of Pogorelki and one in Khimki. He added that others were injured across multiple districts after drones struck residential buildings and houses.

Sobyanin said 12 people were injured near the Moscow Oil Refinery in the Kapotnya district, which he described as one of the targets of the attack. Most of the injured were construction workers near the refinery checkpoint.

Zelensky later commented on the attack, calling it "a completely fair response" to Russia’s ongoing strikes against Ukrainian cities.

"This time, Ukrainian long-range capabilities reached the Moscow region. We clearly tell the Russians: their state must end its war," Zelensky said, adding that the targets were located more than 500 kilometers (around 310 miles) from Ukraine's border despite the heavy concentration of Russian air defenses around Moscow.

Astra, an independently run Russian Telegram channel, reported that the Elma technopark in Zelenograd was struck and caught fire. The park hosts companies working in microelectronics, radio electronics, optical systems, robotics, information technology, and scientific research.

Astra also reported that the Solnechnogorsk fuel loading station in Moscow Oblast was attacked and caught fire. The facility is part of the fuel pipeline infrastructure around Moscow and is used for the storage, transfer, and shipment of gasoline and diesel fuel.

Russian Telegram channel Supernova+ also reported that the Raduga Machine-Building Design Bureau in Dubna, Moscow Oblast, was targeted during the attack. The facility manufactures cruise missiles and other missile systems.

The attacks caused major disruptions at Moscow airports. Around 200 flights were delayed or canceled at Sheremetyevo Airport following the attack, while nearly 100 flights were delayed or canceled at Vnukovo Airport, according to online airport timetables.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims made by Russian authorities or footage circulating online.

Later on May 17, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said Ukrainian drones struck a Russian patrol boat near Kaspiysk in Russia’s Dagestan republic overnight, located nearly 1,000 kilometers (around 620 miles) from the front line.

The attacks come days after Russia introduced new restrictions on reporting the aftermath of drone strikes, banning the publication of photos, videos, or details without official authorization.

Violators face fines ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 rubles ($38–$64) for individuals, up to 50,000 rubles ($640) for officials, and up to 200,000 rubles ($2,500) for legal entities.

Note from the author:

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