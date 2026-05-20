Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian chemical plant for second time in a week

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Russia's southern Stavropol Krai overnight on May 20, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

The plant is one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers and chemicals used in manufacturing explosives. The plant produces up to 1 million tons of ammonia and more than 1 million tons of ammonium nitrate annually, materials used in the production of explosives and artillery shells.

Nevinnomyssk Mayor Mikhail Minenkov reported active air defenses above the city amid the attack. Local residents reported explosions and a fire seen in the city earlier in the night, according to Russian Telegram channels.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Nevinnomyssk Azot has been repeatedly targeted during the full-scale war, most recently in a reported strike on May 16. Previous strikes on the plant have also reported in March and January 2026, as well as multiple times in 2025. The latest alleged attack marks at least the seventh time Ukraine has targeted the facility since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

While it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used in the attack, Kyiv regularly carries out attacks using drones. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the attack.

The facility is located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border, placing it within the range of Ukraine's long-distance drones.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced drones to strike targets deep inside Russia, particularly facilities tied to oil refining, logistics, and defense production.

Kyiv continued its attacks against Russian oil refineries on May 18 and 19, striking one of Russia's largest oil refineries, the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod Oblastand, as well as an oil pumping station in Yaroslavl Oblast.