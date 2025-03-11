Ukrainian delegation on-site ahead of talks with US in Saudi Arabia, Yermak says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian delegation is on-site in Jeddah and preparing for key talks with U.S. officials on how to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine on March 11, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said.

"Protecting Ukrainian interests, clear vision on how to end the war; we will work effectively with our American partners," Yermak said on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced that the Ukrainian delegation would include Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

Although Zelensky arrived in Saudi Arabia on March 10 for a separate meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he will not participate in the official negotiations.

The U.S. delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The meeting follows heightened tensions between Kyiv and Washington after Zelensky clashed with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28.

Shortly after, Washington suspended all military aid to Ukraine, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on March 5 that the U.S. had also halted intelligence sharing, potentially limiting Ukraine's ability to conduct long-range attacks.

Ukrainian officials aim to push for the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing at the Jeddah talks, Financial Times reported on March 9.

According to Suspilne, Ukraine will propose a ceasefire in the air and at sea, along with a ban on long-range strikes, describing it as a step that would be "easy to install and to monitor."

Meanwhile, the U.S. delegation is expected to press Kyiv to accept a partial truce as a foundation for negotiations to end the war, Bloomberg reported on March 10.

U.S. officials had previously met with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18 and in Istanbul on Feb. 27 to discuss restoring bilateral relations and holding preliminary peace talks without Ukraine's involvement.