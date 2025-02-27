The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Turkey, Maria Zakharova
Edit post

US-Russia talks in Istanbul meant to 'strengthen trust,' first of many, Moscow says

by Martin Fornusek February 27, 2025 2:07 PM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia hopes the meeting with U.S. officials in Istanbul will "strengthen the trust" between the two countries, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Feb. 27.

"We expect that today's meeting will be first in the series of similar expert consultations that will move us closer, together with the U.S., in overcoming disagreements and strengthening trust," spokesperson Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing.

U.S. and Russian delegations began their meeting in Istanbul earlier on Feb. 27, following up on the initial round of talks in Riyadh on Feb. 18.

The meetings come amid U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker a swift peace deal with Russia, speaking concerns that Washington's partners in Kyiv and Europe are being sidelined in the process.

The second meeting will not include discussions on Ukraine, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told the media. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the deliberations will focus on embassy operations.

The discussions would concern "systemic problems that have accumulated as a result of the illegal activities of the previous U.S. administration to create artificial obstacles to the activities of the Russian Embassy," leading Moscow to "respond in kind," Lavrov said.

The Biden administration has cut most official contacts with Russia after the outbreak of the full-scale war in an attempt to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin on the global stage.

Exclusive: The full text of the US-Ukraine mineral deal
The Kyiv Independent has obtained from a source in the Ukrainian government, the full text of the mineral deal agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.