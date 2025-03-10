The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Saudi Arabia, War, Peace Talks, Russia, Ceasefire
Edit post

Ukraine to propose ceasefire at sea, in sky during talks with US this week, media outlet reports

by Kateryna Hodunova March 10, 2025 7:42 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, takes part in the Ukraine Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany on Sep. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian delegation will propose a ceasefire in the sky and at sea during the upcoming talks with the U.S. this week on ending the war with Russia, the Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported on March 10, citing a Ukrainian official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations will hold talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11 to discuss ending the war with Russia.

During the meeting, Ukraine will propose a ceasefire at sea and in the sky and a ban on long-range strikes, the source told Suspilne. The official added that such a ceasefire would be "easy to install and to monitor."

The Ukrainian delegation will also insist on releasing prisoners of war and is ready to sign an agreement on mineral resources with the U.S., according to the source. The mineral resource deal was derailed after a spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House on Feb. 28.

The U.S. delegation, in turn, will insist that Kyiv agree to a partial truce that would enable negotiations to stop the Russian invasion, Bloomberg reported on March 10.

Ahead of the meeting in Jeddah, Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on March 10 he expects substantial progress in negotiations with Ukraine.

"I think that we're going over there with an expectation that we're going to make substantial progress," Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News.

When asked about the possible signing of the mineral resource agreement in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff said, "All the signs are very, very positive."

Witkoff also said that the U.S. and Ukraine would discuss territorial issues, security protocols, and intelligence sharing.

The Ukrainian president previously announced that his Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa would take part in the talks.

The U.S. delegation will be led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Witkoff.

The U.S. officials previously met with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18. The two sides discussed restoring bilateral relations and held preliminary peace talks without Ukraine's participation.

Russia’s history of violating ceasefire agreements in Ukraine
As U.S. President Donald Trump continues to push for a swift end to the war in Ukraine, fears are mounting that Kyiv could be forced to accept a peace deal on unfavorable terms, and that will leave it vulnerable to future Russian attacks. The fears aren’t unfounded. After Russia
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.