Ukraine war latest: US halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine, CIA director confirms

The U.S. has halted intelligence sharing with Kyiv, threatening Ukraine's ability to strike Russian targets amid the full-scale war, CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed to Fox Business on March 5.

“Trump had a real question about whether President (Volodymyr) Zelensky was committed to the peace process, and he said let’s pause,” Ratcliffe said.

On March 5, the Financial Times reported, citing undisclosed sources, that the U.S. had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The move follows Washington's decision to freeze all military aid supplies to Ukraine following a public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision was likely intended to put pressure on Zelensky in peace talks.

Zelensky later issued a statement on March 4 in which he called the Oval Office clash "regrettable" and affirmed commitment to work toward peace under Trump's leadership.

The U.S. president praised Zelensky’s statement in his address to Congress but made no direct comment on releasing military aid.

“I think on the military front and the intelligence front, the pause that allowed that to happen, I think will go away,” Ratcliffe added.

There had been conflicting claims as to whether the aid freeze also concerned intelligence sharing, a crucial capability that allows Ukraine to strike Russian targets and track military movement.

Citing an undisclosed Ukrainian official, Bloomberg originally disputed the Financial Times' article, claiming that intelligence sharing is ongoing. The British tabloid Daily Mail previously reported that the U.S. banned the U.K. from sharing Washington-obtained intelligence with Kyiv.

Two officials told the FT that while Washington blocked allies from sharing U.S. intelligence with Ukraine, "recipients with assets inside the country" are likely to continue passing certain information to Ukraine.

The restrictions will nevertheless hamper time-sensitive intelligence crucial for conducting precision strikes against moveable Russian targets, according to the outlet. Sky News supported this claim, reporting that the restrictions are "selective" and are aimed at Ukraine's ability to launch strikes.

Since then, the U.S. media has reported that the aid freeze remains in place and that it is unclear whether Zelensky's statement that the Oval Office clash was "regrettable" was sufficient to lift the freeze.

The Oval Office spat on Feb. 28, after which the U.S. leaders berated Zelensky as "ungrateful" and not "ready for peace," derailed the signing of a much-anticipated natural resources agreement between the two countries.

Ukraine's leader reaffirmed his readiness to sign the deal in his statement on March 4, but CBS News reported that parameters are still unclear as Trump seeks better terms.

Trump may resume Ukraine aid after further progress toward peace, White House says

U.S. President Donald Trump may lift the pause on military support for Ukraine once peace talks are arranged and more confidence-building measures are taken, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on March 5, according to Reuters.

White House officials signaled that Zelensky must issue an apology and demonstrate readiness for peace to get the talks back on track.

On March 4, the Ukrainian president made a statement in which he called the quarrel "regrettable" and reaffirmed his commitment to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz called the statement a "good, positive first step." Similarly, Trump voiced appreciation for Zelensky's words and mentioned the statement in his address to Congress.

"I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause," Waltz said on the Fox & Friends program, according to Reuters.

According to Trump's aide, officials are leading talks on a specific date, location, and team for the negotiations.

Ukraine has repeatedly stressed that security guarantees that would prevent Russia from resuming its aggression at a later date are a necessary condition for any peace talks. The Trump administration has retorted that the minerals deal is a security commitment of its own and pushed to broker a quick resolution between Kyiv and Moscow.

Zelensky reaffirmed his readiness to sign the deal in his statement on March 4, but CBS News reported that parameters are still unclear as Trump seeks better terms.

Ukraine, EU drafting plan for first steps toward lasting peace, Zelensky says

Ukraine and Europe are working on a plan for the first steps toward a just and sustainable peace as Russia's full-scale invasion enters its fourth year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5.

"We are preparing a plan of first steps to bring about a just and sustainable peace. We are working on it quickly. It will be ready soon," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelensky will participate in a special European Council meeting on March 6, where EU leaders are expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine as well as security guarantees for a lasting peace.

The president said in his Telegram post that he had discussed the plan with with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, briefing him on the recent leaders' summit in London and joint European efforts.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a summit on March 2, gathering key Western leaders, including Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, to coordinate support for Ukraine.

Zelensky wrote on Telegram that Europe has a common vision for ending Russia's war and securing long-term stability.

"It should be at the table of future negotiations together with Ukraine and the United States," he added.

The statement comes as U.S. and Russian officials held talks in Istanbul on Feb. 27, following their initial meeting in Riyadh on Feb. 18.

The discussions, part of U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a swift peace deal, have raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe that Washington is sidelining its allies.

Zelensky's remarks follow a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, with Trump echoing Kremlin narratives and accusing the Ukrainian president of prolonging the war.

Washington has frozen all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move widely seen as an attempt to pressure Kyiv into talks with Russia.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president proposed initial steps toward peace, including releasing prisoners and a ceasefire in the air and sea.

Ukraine, US delegations to meet 'soon' for negotiations, Zelensky's top aide says

Ukrainian and American delegations will meet "soon" for peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on March 5, following discussions with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"We discussed further steps towards a just and lasting peace," he wrote on Telegram.

The two sides "also exchanged views on security issues and the coordination of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States," Yermak said, adding the teams agreed to meet in the near future to "continue this important work."

In his evening address, Zelensky said that the first results of the ongoing negotiations would be announced next week.

"Everyone can see how fast diplomatic events are developing. Today, our Ukrainian and U.S. teams have started working on a meeting. There is a positive movement," Zelensky said.

An agreement between Kyiv and Washington on the natural resources remains stalled as Trump seeks a "bigger, better deal," CBS News reported on March 4.

White House officials publicly indicated that Zelensky must issue an apology and demonstrate a commitment to peace talks for discussions to resume.

On March 4, Zelensky called the White House clash "regrettable" and reaffirmed his willingness to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military assistance once peace talks are arranged and more confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.

The long-debated agreement would establish a fund to which Ukraine would contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Ukraine previously rejected two U.S. proposals due to the absence of security guarantees, but negotiations are continuing amid mounting pressure from Washington.

'I received an important letter from President Zelensky' — Trump says Ukraine, Russia ready to end war

U.S. President Donald Trump said he appreciated President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement in support of peace talks but did not directly discuss his decision to halt military aid to Ukraine in his address to a joint session of Congress on March 4.

Multiple news outlets reported on March 3 that the Trump administration ordered an immediate freeze on all U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. president barely referenced the decision in his first major address to lawmakers since returning to the White House, focusing largely on domestic issues.

When he mentioned the war and Washington's role in supporting Ukraine, he avoided any direct mention of the aid freeze.

"The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense," Trump said.

"With no security, with no anything. Do you want to keep it going for another five years?"

That question was Trump's only nod to the suspension of aid, which a White House official said on March 4 is meant to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into peace negotiations.

Trump said in his address that he "appreciate(s)" Zelensky's recent statements expressing Ukraine's readiness for peace, but did not say whether or not the U.S. would resume weapons deliveries.

On March 4, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's commitment to the peace process in a post on X.

"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," he wrote.

Zelensky proposed initial steps toward de-escalation with Russia, including prisoner of war (POW) releases, a "truce at sea," and a "truce in the sky" that would ban missiles, long-range drones, and bombs targeting civilian infrastructure.

He also said Ukraine is ready to sign the critical minerals deal "at any time and in any convenient format."

Trump said in his address to Congress that he received that same message in a letter from Zelensky. He read Zelensky's statement aloud, apparently presenting the message as a sign of successful U.S. pressure on Kyiv. Trump added that his team had held discussions with Russia and received "strong signals" that Moscow is ready to make peace.

"Wouldn't that be beautiful?" he said.

While Trump's remarks on Ukraine and Russia were short on details, his comments indicated that he wants Europe to foot the bill for Ukraine's defense.

"Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have defending Ukraine," he said.

Trump likened U.S. spending on military aid to Ukraine to "taking candy from a baby" and expressed disbelief at the disparity between European and American aid packages. He repeated his hopes for an end to the war, saying, "It's time for the madness to stop," but made no mention of sanctions against Russia or security guarantees for Ukraine.

Drones of the Ukrainian Hart Brigade's Falcon unit destroyed a Russian Murom-M long-range surveillance system near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on March 5.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May 2024.

Russian forces "were not saved by the anti-drone net that covered it (Murom-M) from all sides. The first two 'birds' of the Falcon pilots punched a hole in it, and the third finally destroyed the system," the statement read.

0:00 / 1× The Hart Brigade reportedly destroyed the Russian Murom-M long-range surveillance system near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces said on March 5, 2025. (Khortytsia group of forces/Telegram)

Russian troops and a vehicle used to transport infantry and ammunition to their positions came under attack in the same area, the Khortytsia group of forces said.

Throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing the way wars are fought.

For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind Russia's lines.

