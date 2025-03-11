The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Moscow reportedly attacked by largest drone strike in full-scale war

by Martin Fornusek March 11, 2025 8:02 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a reported drone attack in Moscow Oblast, Russia, on March 11, 2025. (Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov/Telegram)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian air defenses allegedly shot down 69 Ukrainian drones over Moscow overnight on March 11 in what may be the most extensive strike against Russia's capital during the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claims its forces intercepted 337 drones across multiple regions, including 91 over Moscow Oblast, 126 over Kursk Oblast, and 38 over Bryansk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

News Feed

7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
5:27 PM
Video

Navigating the world of Trump and Musk's lies.

Just a few years ago, the biggest purveyors of disinformation on the internet were bots, conspiracy theorists and Russian propaganda outlets. Today the world is a very different place and two of the most prominent sources of lies and mistruths are the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. The Kyiv Independent’s Chris York sits down with Eliot Higgins, founder and creative director of the investigative outlet Bellingcat, to discuss how we arrived at this point and what can be done about it.
