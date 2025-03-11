Moscow reportedly attacked by largest drone strike in full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian air defenses allegedly shot down 69 Ukrainian drones over Moscow overnight on March 11 in what may be the most extensive strike against Russia's capital during the full-scale war.

Russia's Defense Ministry claims its forces intercepted 337 drones across multiple regions, including 91 over Moscow Oblast, 126 over Kursk Oblast, and 38 over Bryansk Oblast.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.