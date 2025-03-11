The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Zelensky, Saudi crown prince discuss return of POWs, Ukrainian children

by Abbey Fenbert March 11, 2025 4:12 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on March 11, 2025. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 10, ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. and Ukrainian officials, the Presidential Office reported.

Zelensky's team will remain in Jeddah to meet U.S. delegates and discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement with Russia on March 11. Zelensky is not expected to participate in the negotiations.

The two leaders discussed Saudi Arabia's potential role in mediating the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) as well as the return of Ukrainian children who were illegally deported to Russia, the Presidential Office said.

The Gulf countries have traditionally played the role of mediators between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in regard to prisoner exchanges.

Zelensky and bin Salman also discussed possible security guarantees for Ukraine and strategies for bringing about "a just and lasting peace." Zelensky spoke to the prince about Ukraine's plans to bolster defense production and the potential for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in this sector.

Ukraine is interested in further developing cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the areas of trade and energy, the Presidential Office said. The leaders discussed the potential for future Saudi investments in Ukraine and Riyadh's contributions to Kyiv's reconstruction efforts.

Zelensky initially intended to visit Saudi Arabia as part of a Middle East tour in February but delayed the trip due to bilateral U.S.-Russian talks in Riyadh on Feb. 18. The Saudi crown prince  reportedly wanted Ukraine represented at that meeting, but was overruled by U.S. and Russian officials.

The March 11 U.S.-Ukraine talks mark the first high-level meeting between the two nations since Zelensky's disastrous visit to the White House on Feb. 28. Following the meeting — during which U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance berated Zelensky and accused him of being ungrateful — Washington froze military aid and paused intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10 that a successful meeting in Jeddah could lead to Washington resuming military aid deliveries. Rubio also said that Ukraine would need to agree to territorial concessions as part of a peace deal.

Rubio will take part in the Jeddah talks alongside Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. They will meet with Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Zelensky's Deputy Chief of Staff, Pavlo Palisa.

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.