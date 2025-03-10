Ukraine to push for resumption of US military, intelligence support at Saudi talks, FT reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials will push for the resumption of U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing at upcoming talks in Saudi Arabia, the Financial Times reported on March 9, citing its undisclosed sources.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are set to meet in Jeddah on March 11 to discuss a potential peace agreement with Russia and negotiations on a critical minerals deal.

As part of its strategy, Kyiv is reportedly prepared to propose a partial ceasefire covering long-range drone and missile strikes, as well as hostilities in the Black Sea, in hopes that progress in talks will prompt Washington to lift its freeze on military and intelligence support.

Following President Volodymyr Zelensky's heated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, Washington suspended all military aid to Ukraine, worth billions.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on March 5 that the U.S. had also halted intelligence sharing, potentially limiting Ukraine's ability to detect Russian missile strikes and carry out long-range attacks.

Two European officials told the FT that Ukraine views making progress in ceasefire talks as a necessary step to regaining U.S. support.

A U.S. official told Reuters that the Jeddah meeting will serve as a test of Ukraine’s willingness to make concessions to Russia in pursuit of a peace deal.

Trump told reporters on March 9 that he expects Ukraine to sign the critical minerals deal with the U.S. but also wants to see signals that Kyiv is prepared for peace.

Zelensky and European leaders have repeatedly emphasized that security guarantees, including long-term U.S. support, must accompany any ceasefire agreement. Washington has not offered such assurances.

Following his Oval Office meeting with Trump, Zelensky struck a conciliatory tone, reaffirming Ukraine’s commitment to working with the U.S. toward a peace agreement.