UK intercepts Russian spy ship monitoring NATO military exercises

The U.K. Royal Navy tracked a Russian intelligence ship, Viktor Leonov, as it was "closely monitoring" NATO military drills off the coast of Scotland, the Navy said on Nov. 2.

British Merlin helicopters tracked the Vishnya-class intelligence-gathering ship as it sailed near the Outer Hebrides from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8, according to the statement.

The news comes as Western officials raise alarm over Russian espionage and hybrid attacks across Europe, amid rising fears over an open military clash between NATO and Moscow.

According to the Royal Navy, the ship was observing NATO warships participating in the Exercise Strike Warrior drills near Scotland, which involved 2,000 personnel from six nations.

Another vessel, the frigate Neustrashimy, was intercepted in October by the Royal Navy's HMS Dauntless and HMS Tyne as it was escorting sanctioned cargo ships through the English Channel.

"The Russians have been forced to deploy the warship over the last three months to protect their illegal shipments," said the Royal Navy in a statement, adding that the U.K. has sanctioned more than 500 Russian vessels and seized the oil tanker Smyrtos in June of this year.

Moscow has been increasingly relying on naval escorts for its shadow fleet vessels, as European governments have begun intercepting tankers Russia uses to evade sanctions.

HMS Tyne was also tasked with intercepting RNF Aleksandr Shabalin between Oct. 11 and 14. The Soviet-built landing ship was escorting a Russian shadow fleet vessel and a tugboat, according to the Royal Navy.

Three operations have been conducted by London in just over two weeks to track and intercept the Kremlin's intelligence-gathering ships and warships as Russian activity in British waters continues to increase.

Russia's shadow fleet has significantly contributed to the Kremlin's ability to continue financing its war against Ukraine. As of May 2026, the Ukrainian government register has identified 1,404 vessels as part of Russia's shadow fleet.