UK seizes Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in 'first operation of its kind'

Britain’s armed forces boarded and detained a Russian-sanctioned shadow fleet tanker in the English Channel on June 14, the country's Defense Ministry and Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

The shadow fleet of more than 700 vessels transports around 75% of Russia’s sanctioned oil and serves as a key source of revenue for the Kremlin, according to UK Defense Secretary Dan Jarvis. He said the income generated helps fund missiles and drones used in attacks on Ukrainian civilians and supports Russia’s war effort.

Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency intercepted the vessel, Smyrtos, in the early hours, with Starmer's personal authorization.

The operation lasted around six hours and was described as the first UK-led operation of its kind.

“This successful operation delivers yet another blow to Russia and reminds those fueling Putin's war in Ukraine that we will not let them hide,” Starmer wrote on X.

The vessel, Smyrtos, has been transporting Russian crude oil and petroleum products and is sanctioned by the EU, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Canada and Ukraine, according to Ukraine's military intelligence agency's database of shadow fleet vessels.

The vessel will be moved provisionally to an anchorage off the south coast of England and monitored for environmental and safety concerns.

The UK has sanctioned almost 600 Russian shadow fleet vessels to date.

Several countries, including France, Germany, and Italy have taken action against Russian-linked vessels in their territorial waters. Most recently, the French Navy detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Atlantic Ocean on May 31.