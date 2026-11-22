Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck a regional headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Russian city of Krasnodar overnight on Nov. 22, Telegram monitoring channels reported.

Local residents reported hearing sounds of explosions and smelling smoke from the area of the Main Directorate of Russia's National Guard (Rosgvardia) for Krasnodar Krai. An OSINT analysis conducted by monitoring channel ASTRA concluded the regional headquarter building as the likely target of attack.

Ahead of the reported attack, a temporary ground stop was imposed at Krasnodar Airport, officials reported, amid the presence of drones in the nearby airspace.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Located along the Sea of Azov, Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai region has served as a regular target of attack given its proximity to Ukraine, as well as its significance as a major Russian port.

On Nov. 18, two oil refineries in the region were struck in a Ukrainian attack, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed.