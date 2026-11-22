Kyiv and London finalized an agreement on Nov. 21 that will see the United Kingdom manufacture "middle strike" and long-range drones for Ukraine on British soil, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting signed the agreements in Kyiv, which will see the drones manufactured with British funding and provided to Ukraine's Armed Forces. Funding for the initiative stems from the over 500 million pound ($654 million) aid package announced last month.

The deal comes as Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone capabilities since 2022, evolving from modifying commercial aircraft to producing military UAVs, attack drones, and reconnaissance systems at scale.

While the details of the agreement were not provided, the deal includes production of so-called "middle strike" drones — used to describe drones flying between around 35 kilometers behind the zero line to the beginning of so-called "deep strike" range at about 300 kilometers. Long-range strike drones, which are regularly used by Ukraine to strike targets deep within Russia, will also be produced.

"We are launching projects that strengthen the capabilities of both our countries and accelerate the development of our defense industries," Khmara said in a statement. "Ukraine has effective defense solutions and invaluable experience in fighting the enemy. We are combining these with the United Kingdom's manufacturing capabilities to scale up proven systems for our Defense Forces more quickly."

President Volodymyr Zelensky and then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer first reached an agreement on joint drone production in June 2025.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine, the United Kingdom announced its largest-ever aid package last month totalling over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion) in support for Ukraine in 2027. The support includes half a billion pounds into "military support to defend Ukraine from attacks this winter."

Weeks earlier, London announced it will send Ukraine more long-range Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets deep in Russia, according to Bloomberg. In response to Moscow's escalating attacks, the U.K. considers Kyiv's use of Storm Shadow missiles to strike Russian military targets as a defensive action, four sources familiar with the plans told Bloomberg.