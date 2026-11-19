U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted a four-point "declaration of peace" after a 1.5-hour meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Nov. 19.

The declaration, published after the first talks in this trilateral format, outlines plans to cooperate on U.N. reform, energy supplies, international law, and nuclear security.

Under the declaration, the countries pledged to support efforts to make the U.N. more effective so it can "respond more effectively to global challenges," increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, and hold talks on reducing nuclear risks.

The document also noted immunity for state officials and warned against what it calls abuses of power by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and similar bodies.

In 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin over the "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."

The leaders did not announce a specific agenda before the meeting, citing differing priorities, and the Kremlin said Russia's war against Ukraine was not a central topic.

U.S. officials previously said the discussions would focus on nuclear non-proliferation.

"We are really making history," Trump said as the meeting began. "Today marks the first-ever trilateral meeting between our countries, and it's an honor to be with you, Vladimir."

U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting on Nov. 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The U.S. president blamed the country's past leaders for what he described as avoiding talks with nations they disagreed with, adding that he "feels the opposite."

Trump also said "things are happening" to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

"I think (Putin), and I hope the other side, would like to see an end of that war," he said.

Before the meeting, Trump held 40-minute talks with Putin. When Trump spotted the Russian president, he pointed at him and asked, "Who's that?" before adding, "He's my friend."

"We have had a great relationship for many years — we've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this or at least start," Trump said.

“Who is he? He’s my friend,” U.S. President Donald Trump said as he walked into a room to greet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Nov. 19 ahead of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.



Video: AP. pic.twitter.com/yQg32omffl — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) November 19, 2026

The war in Ukraine was the main topic of the bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said. Their previous meeting took place on Aug. 15, 2025.

Kyiv had criticized the trilateral summit, arguing that bringing together the leaders of Russia, China, and the U.S. could encourage Moscow to continue its war against Ukraine.

"A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia could help end the war sooner," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

"A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the U.S. would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war," he added.