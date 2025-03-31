There's 'psychological deadline' for Putin to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, Trump says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 30 that there is a "psychological deadline" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine, without naming a specific date.

"If I think they're (Russia) tapping us along, I will not be happy about it," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, voicing his belief that the Kremlin's chief "wants to make a deal."

Trump has softened his rhetoric on Putin after telling NBC News earlier on March 30 he was "pissed off" with the Russian leader over his fixation on President Volodymyr Zelensky, threatening 25%-50% tariffs on Russian oil.

When asked whether his relationship with Putin is at its "lowest point," Trump said, "No, I don't think so. I don't think he's going to go back on his word... We've always gotten along well."

The U.S. president has threatened additional tariffs and sanctions against Russia several times in the past months but has yet to take the step. In turn, Trump has exerted significant pressure on Ukraine to bring it to the negotiating table, including by temporarily cutting off military and intelligence support.

Putin has rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by the U.S. and Ukraine in Jeddah on March 11 unless it includes conditions undermining Ukrainian defense capabilities and only agreed to a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities and in the Black Sea.

Kyiv has already accused Russia of violating the energy ceasefire, while the future of the Black Sea ceasefire is in doubt as Moscow has linked it to the lifting of Western sanctions on food producers and some banks.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who visited Trump over the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, said that the U.S. president is frustrated with Russia's delays. Stubb also proposed April 20 as a "good time" for an unconditional ceasefire.

Trump acknowledged on March 25 that Russia may be "dragging their feet" in peace talks, while Kyiv and other observers warn that Moscow intentionally prolongs the process to allow Russian forces to capture more territory.

Talking to reporters, Trump also criticized Zelensky for allegedly wanting to back out of the U.S.-Ukraine deal on natural resources.

"He's trying to back out of the rare earth deal and if he does that, he's got some problems, big, big problems," Trump said.

"He wants to be a member of NATO, but he's never going to be a member of NATO. He understands that."

Zelensky said on March 28 that he would not sign a minerals deal that interferes with Ukraine's plans to join the European Union. Bloomberg reported on March 29 that Kyiv was requesting changes to the current proposal, including greater investment from the U.S. and more clarity on how the joint fund would operate.