The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Trump & Ukraine, Business, Economy
Edit post

Ukraine to request changes to new minerals deal, Bloomberg reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 30, 2025 12:38 AM 2 min read
Machinery operates in a quarry mining sand, gravel, clay, and kaolin in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 20, 2025. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will ask for changes to be made in a new minerals deal presented by the U.S., Bloomberg reported on March 29.

The U.S. has finalized a new minerals deal to sign with Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on March 26. Ukraine and the U.S. were originally set to sign a deal on Feb. 28, but it was never signed following a heated argument during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the White House.

Ukraine will be seeking for the U.S. to commit to more investment and clarify how a proposed reconstruction fund would operate, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

A draft proposal grants the U.S. power over all future mineral and major infrastructure investments in Ukraine. No time limit is present in the draft document.

The deal also gives the  U.S. priority access and control over a joint reconstruction fund for Ukraine. Ukrainian officials have been alarmed since the draft agreement regards "material and financial benefits" given to Ukraine since the onset of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022 as U.S. contributions to the reconstruction fund.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials held talks via video call alongside legal experts to discuss the new minerals deal on March 28, the source said. U.S. officials reportedly did not push back on Ukraine's concerns, particularly concerns about how such an agreement would impact Ukraine's EU aspirations.

Ukrainian officials are concerned the deal would force Ukraine to repay all economic aid it has received from the U.S. and threaten Ukraine's path to join the EU.

Zelensky said on March 28 that Ukraine would not sign a minerals deal that interferes with Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"The Constitution of Ukraine makes it clear that our course is towards the EU ... Nothing that could threaten Ukraine's accession to the EU can be accepted," he said.

With peace talks underway, Ukrainian political veterans align themselves with Trump
Ukrainian political veterans long out of power have emerged as a new source of pressure on Ukraine’s political leadership. Following the clash in the Oval Office between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, the White House began to look for ways to subdue Zelensky.…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.