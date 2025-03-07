Trump says he considers sanctioning Russia because it's 'pounding' Ukrainian troops

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 7 that he is considering imposing sweeping banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until there is a ceasefire and peace agreement.

According to Trump, his statement is based on the fact that Russia "is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield" - a possible reference to Russia's recent advances in Kursk Oblast.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions, sanctions, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached," Trump wrote on the Truth Social media platform. "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!"