News Feed, Finland, Alexander Stubb, Donald Trump, Ceasefire, Russia, United States, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Finnish president pushes for April 20 ceasefire date in talks with Trump

by Sonya Bandouil March 30, 2025 11:43 PM 2 min read
Alexander Stubb, Finland's president, during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Europe's leaders and military officials are convening at conference as the continent wakes up to the idea that it needs to defend itself. (Alex Kraus/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that April 20 is a “good time for a complete ceasefire without any conditions” in Ukraine, Yle reported on March 30.

"Finland's proposal is April 20. That would be a good time for a complete ceasefire without any conditions. Why April 20? Because we need a deadline. Because it's Easter. And because (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump will have been in office for three months," Stubb said.

According to Yle, Stubb also pushed for a strong sanctions mechanism to pressure Russia into compliance, revealing that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is preparing a sanctions package supported by 50 senators.

The Finnish president also noted that Trump’s frustration with Russia’s delays in ceasefire implementations are growing.

"He (Trump) is very impatient with Russia's actions, with this collusion and delay in the ceasefire,” Stubb said. “I have the impression that patience is running out on the part of the United States as well — and that, in my opinion, is a good thing.”

These comments come after Stubb spoke with Trump about the war in Ukraine and other policy matters during a visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on March 29.

Stubb's visit was "unofficial," according to a press release from the Finnish government. It involved breakfast, lunch, and a round of golf.

"During the visit, the Presidents discussed among other things the relations between Finland and the United States, and current foreign and security policy issues, including Ukraine," the press release said.

Author: Sonya Bandouil

News Feed

