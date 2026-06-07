Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces continue middle strike campaign, destroy Russian air defense systems, military infrastructure (VIDEO)

Ukrainian drones continued their medium-range strikes on western Russia, as well as Russian-occupied territories on June 7, damaging and destroying several military targets, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) reported.

Ukraine has steadily expanded its medium-range strike campaign, regularly hitting Russian military facilities and logistics hubs located between 20 to 300 kilometers (12 to 186 miles) behind the front line, both in occupied Ukrainian territories and inside Russia.

Many of these strikes have focused on the so-called land corridor connecting Russia to Crimea through occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts, a route critical to sustaining Russian military operations in southern Ukraine.

A video released by the USF shows several air defense missile systems, including an S-400 Triumph, 9K33 "Osa," and Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air systems, struck in occupied Ukrainian regions, including on the Crimean peninsula, as well as Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Ukrainian drones also targeted Russian military infrastructure and logistics the 5th Cossack Reconnaissance-Assault "Terek" Brigade's "headquarters, medical point, warehouses, and other military infrastructure facilities" near the community of Shchastia in occupied Luhansk Oblast. Unspecified "logistics facilities" and electronic warfare systems were also target in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

The USF also again targeted Russian rail infrastructure in occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as on Russian territory, the USF said, releasing videos of head-on strikes on a locomotive.

The operations were separately conducted by the 1st Separate Center as well as the 414th Brigade of the USF.

0:00 / 1× Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces/Telegram

Ukrainian attacks on occupied region reportedly continued into the overnight hours of June 8, with Russian Telegram media channels reporting a fire burning at an electrical substation in occupied Mariupol. Another fire was also reported by local residents in the city of Alchevsk in occupied Luhansk Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify reports of the overnight attacks on June 8. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported strikes.

The latest attack on medium-range targets come as Ukraine's military said it had struck a bridge near the village of Chonhar connecting occupied Crimea with Russian-controlled parts of southern Ukraine on June 7. The Dzhankoi crossing forms part of a key land route linking occupied Crimea with mainland territories under Russian control and serves as an important logistics corridor for Russian supplies.

In recent weeks, occupied Crimea has experienced fuel shortages that Russian authorities have linked to disruptions in supply chains, while Ukrainian strikes have increasingly targeted fuel infrastructure and transportation routes.



