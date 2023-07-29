Russian shelling injures 4 in Kherson Oblast over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a grain terminal in the Beryslav area in Kherson Oblast overnight on July 28, local authorities reported.

Russian military carried out 29 attacks on the oblast using mortars, artillery, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, targeting residential buildings and wounding four people.

Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson 11 times in the past days.

In the morning of July 29, Russian troops shelled the village of Vesele. Vesele is a village of 19 people that sits across the river from the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka. A 66-year-old woman was injured by the attack.

The city and the oblast have become the daily target of Russian forces, garrisonned on the other side of the river since Ukraine liberated the city in November 2022.