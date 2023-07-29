Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian shelling injures 4 in Kherson Oblast over past day

by Alexander Query July 29, 2023 10:53 AM 1 min read
A group of Ukrainian soldiers is seen posing for a photo in front of the monument inscribed with the word "Kherson" at the entrance of the newly-liberated Kherson city on Nov. 15, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a grain terminal in the Beryslav area in Kherson Oblast overnight on July 28, local authorities reported.

Russian military carried out 29 attacks on the oblast using mortars, artillery, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, targeting residential buildings and wounding four people.

Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson 11 times in the past days.

In the morning of July 29, Russian troops shelled the village of Vesele. Vesele is a village of 19 people that sits across the river from the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka. A 66-year-old woman was injured by the attack.

The city and the oblast have become the daily target of Russian forces, garrisonned on the other side of the river since Ukraine liberated the city in November 2022.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
