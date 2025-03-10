The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Peace Talks, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine
Edit post

No US-Russia meetings planned this week, Moscow says, denying media claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 10, 2025 11:11 AM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minstry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova attends an annual news conference in Russia on Jan. 14, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

No U.S.-Russia meetings will take place this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told Russian state-owned news agency TASS on March 10, disputing claims in the media.

"(A meeting) is not planned. Moreover, we received no information from the American side," Zakharova said in response to a journalist's question.

This comes as CNN reported, citing a source, that the U.S. will hold separate meetings with Ukrainian and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia this week. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The possible meeting would follow previous rounds of U.S.-Russia talks in Riyadh on Feb. 18 and Istanbul on Feb. 27.

The news came amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s push for a swift settlement to the war, raising concerns that Washington is sidelining Ukraine and European allies in the process.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are set to meet in Jeddah on March 11 to discuss a potential peace agreement with Russia and negotiations on a critical minerals deal.

U.S. officials will reportedly assess Ukraine’s willingness to mend ties with Washington following a contentious Oval Office exchange between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28.

The fallout from that meeting led to the suspension of all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, worth billions, and a halt in intelligence sharing, potentially hampering Ukraine’s ability to detect Russian missile strikes and conduct long-range attacks.

The Financial Times reported that Ukraine is expected to push for the restoration of U.S. military and intelligence support at the March 11 meeting.

As part of its negotiating position, Kyiv is reportedly prepared to propose a partial ceasefire covering long-range drone and missile strikes, as well as hostilities in the Black Sea, in hopes of securing renewed U.S. backing.

Trump told reporters on March 9 that he expects Ukraine to sign the long-debated critical minerals deal with the U.S. but also wants to see indications that Kyiv is prepared for peace.

Zelensky and European leaders have repeatedly stressed that security guarantees, including long-term U.S. support, must accompany any ceasefire agreement.

Washington has yet to provide such assurances. Following his meeting with Trump, Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to working with the U.S. toward a negotiated settlement.

JD Vance’s cousin, former volunteer fighter in Ukraine, condemns VP’s ‘ambush’ of Zelensky
“Being your family doesn’t mean I’m going to accept you killing my comrades,” Nate Vance, a volunteer who fought in Ukraine’s Da Vinci Wolves battalion, told Le Figaro.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

12:36 PM

US officially closes 83% of USAID programs.

The U.S. has officially canceled 83% of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs, with the roughly 1,000 remaining contracts to be administered by the State Department, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on March 10.
2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.