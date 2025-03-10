The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Saudi Arabia, Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, Peace Talks
Edit post

US to assess if Ukraine ready for 'realistic peace' at upcoming meeting, Reuters reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 10, 2025 5:44 AM 2 min read
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C), U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (R) and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attend an interview after meeting with Russian officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. delegation that is set to meet with its Ukrainian counterpart on March 11 will assess if Ukraine is ready for a "realistic peace," Reuters reported on March 10, citing unnamed officials.

Ukrainians and U.S. officials will meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to discuss the framework of a peace agreement with Russia and continue talks on a critical minerals deal.

The U.S. delegation will reportedly be looking for hints Ukraine is committed to improving ties with Washington following a heated argument between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 28.

"We want to see if the Ukrainians are interested not just in peace, but in a realistic peace," an unnamed U.S. official said.

As part of their assessment, U.S. officials want to see whether or not Ukraine is ready to make concessions to Russia in order to end the war.

"You can't say 'I want peace,' and, 'I refuse to compromise on anything,'" an unnamed official said.

"If they are only interested in 2014 or 2022 borders, that tells you something," another official said.

Earlier on March 9, NBC News reported that the Trump administration did not plan to resume intelligence sharing and providing military aid until Zelensky indicated he was willing to make territorial concessions to Russia as part of a peace deal. The U.S. froze military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine in the days following the Oval Office clash.

Trump told reporters on March 9 that the U.S. was "just about" to lift the pause on intelligence sharing. He also said he was optimistic about the Saudi Arabia talks.

"We're going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week," he said.

The delegation will be led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

The officials previously met with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18. The two sides discussed restoring bilateral relations and held preliminary peace talks without Ukraine's participation.

‘We will adapt’ — Ukraine’s soldiers say after US intel cut
Days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a pause in sharing U.S. intelligence, the Ukrainian military has reported little effect from that decision on the front. The pause is likely to have a higher toll on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, experts and military officials say. The U.S.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.