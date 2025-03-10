The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, JD Vance, Foreign fighters
Edit post

JD Vance's cousin, former volunteer fighter in Ukraine, condemns VP's 'ambush' of Zelensky

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 10, 2025 5:12 AM 2 min read
Presidnet Volodymyr Zelensky, from left, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 28, 2025. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Nate Vance, the cousin of U.S. Vice President JD Vance and a volunteer fighting on Ukraine's front lines, said he is "disappointed" in his relative's stance on Ukraine.

Vance, a former U.S. Marine, defended Ukraine from 2022 to January 2025 as a member of the Da Vinci Wolves First Motorized Battalion, a volunteer unit.

"Being your family doesn't mean I'm going to accept you killing my comrades," Vance said in an interview with Le Figaro published on March 9.

Vance's remarks come at a low point in U.S.-Ukrainian relations, as Washington has halted intelligence sharing and military aid to Kyiv. The freeze followed a contentious meeting in the Oval Office between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Vance, and President Volodymyr Zelensky.  

Nate Vance said he was disappointed in how his cousin treated Zelensky during the meeting.

"When (JD Vance) criticized aid to Ukraine, I thought it was because he needed to appeal to his electorate, that it was part of the political game," Vance said.

"But what they did to Zelensky was an ambush of absolute dishonesty."

The vice president's continued distrust of Zelensky is unjustified, as are his views on Ukraine, Vance said.

"I thought I was going to choke ... His own cousin was on the front lines. I could have told him the truth, without pretense, without personal interest. He never tried to find out more."

Vance said he tried to get in touch with his cousin several times with no success.

"I left messages at his office. I never heard from him," he said.

Vance volunteered to fight in Ukraine following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, but left shortly before the U.S. presidential inauguration out of fear of being captured by the Russian army.

"It had become complicated to stay. I couldn't take the risk of being captured," he said.

JD Vance has criticized Ukraine and Zelensky in the past, at times repeating Kremlin talking points. Protestors confronted the vice president for his treatment of Zelensky on several occasions following the Feb. 28 meeting.

Ukraine war latest: Trump won’t resume Ukraine military aid after signing minerals deal; Kursk situation ‘difficult but under control’
Key developments on March 8-9: * Trump won’t resume Ukraine military aid after signing minerals deal, NBC News reports * Ukraine releases video of Russian attack via gas pipeline in Kursk Oblast * Ukrainian drone reportedly attacks oil depot in Russia’s Chuvashia for first time * France to prov…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 AM

Ukraine 'may not survive,' Trump says.

"Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?" Fox News correspondent Maria Bartiromo asked the president. "Well, it may not survive anyway," Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.