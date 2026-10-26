Paramedics caught under fire as Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A team of paramedics came under missile fire as Russian ballistic missiles again targeted Kyiv late on Oct. 26, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Authorities are still determining the aftermath, but preliminary reports suggest there are casualties, he added.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground first reported that loud explosions rocked the city in the Podilskyi and Obolon districts at around 9:45 p.m. local time.

Just minutes earlier, Ukraine's Air Force warned that ballistic missiles and other missiles were headed towards Kyiv.

Explosions were also heard near a Metro station in Kyiv's Desnyanskyi district, Klitschko reported.

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in a fatal attack on the night of Oct. 13-14, killing five people and injuring another 25.

At least one person was killed, and 24 were injured in another Russian ballistic missile attack overnight on Oct. 22, during which cluster munitions also targeted the city.