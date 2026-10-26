Help us keep bringing the truth to light, even when Russia turns the lights out.

Shop and support
KI logo
War

Paramedics caught under fire as Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Paramedics caught under fire as Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv
Illustrative image: Cars drive along Independence Square as a Ukrainian flag is displayed on a big screen during a power outage in Kyiv on Nov. 20, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A team of paramedics came under missile fire as Russian ballistic missiles again targeted Kyiv late on Oct. 26, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Authorities are still determining the aftermath, but preliminary reports suggest there are casualties, he added.

Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground first reported that loud explosions rocked the city in the Podilskyi and Obolon districts at around 9:45 p.m. local time.

Just minutes earlier, Ukraine's Air Force warned that ballistic missiles and other missiles were headed towards Kyiv.

Explosions were also heard near a Metro station in Kyiv's Desnyanskyi district, Klitschko reported.

Article image

Russia regularly targets civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

Russian ballistic missiles targeted Kyiv in a fatal attack on the night of Oct. 13-14, killing five people and injuring another 25.

At least one person was killed, and 24 were injured in another Russian ballistic missile attack overnight on Oct. 22, during which cluster munitions also targeted the city.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces carry out 2 aerial evacuations of wounded soldiers, video shows
Ballistic missileMissile attackKyivUkraineRussiaVitali KlitschkoRussian war crimes
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, October 26
Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks