Help us find 5,000 new members. Bring one friend.

Share your personal link and make us stronger in 2027.

KI logo
War

Poland to transfer 2 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, Polish official says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Yuliia Taradiuk
Poland to transfer 2 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, Polish official says
Polish Deputy Defense Minister, Cezary Tomczyk (L), and Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Sergiy Boyev (R), signing documents on the joint cooperation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 10, 2026. (Cezary Tomczyk / X)

Poland and Ukraine have signed an agreement to establish joint working groups on drone technology, while continuing negotiations on the potential transfer of two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Nov. 10.

Tomczyk wrote on X that an agreement establishing Polish-Ukrainian working groups on drone and anti-drone technologies was signed with Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Serhii Boyev.

"We are finalizing arrangements for the transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone and anti-drone technologies," Tomczyk added.

The announcement came during Tomczyk's visit to Kyiv alongside General Karol Domanowski, the first deputy chief of the Polish General Staff. The two sides also discussed further military cooperation and the security of both countries.

The proposed exchange comes after several months of negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

In December 2025, Poland indicated it was considering transferring its remaining MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian expertise and technology in drone and missile production.

The deal faced challenges in June this year, when Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw would not proceed with the transfer because Ukraine allegedly failed to uphold its commitment to share drone technology.

Poland previously transferred 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the spring of 2023, becoming the first country to supply Kyiv with warplanes after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation fighter jet designed in the Soviet Union, meant to establish air superiority and provide front-line air defense. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces use the fighter jet in their air forces.

read also

Exclusive: Zelensky’s ex-chief of staff Yermak ran ‘troubling’ back channel with Trump’s Susie Wiles
PolandMiG-29 Fighter JetRussiaUkrainePoland-Ukraine relations
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Yuliia Taradiuk

Reporter

Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, November 11
Tuesday, November 10
Ukraine strikes drone port at occupied Donetsk Airport.

"There should be fewer enemy drones over Ukrainian cities. That's why we are not only intercepting drones that have already been launched, but also destroying the infrastructure from which they are launched," the 412th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces wrote.

Show More

War: Latest News

Editors' Picks