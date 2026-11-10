Poland to transfer 2 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine in exchange for drone technology, Polish official says

Poland and Ukraine have signed an agreement to establish joint working groups on drone technology, while continuing negotiations on the potential transfer of two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Nov. 10.

Tomczyk wrote on X that an agreement establishing Polish-Ukrainian working groups on drone and anti-drone technologies was signed with Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Serhii Boyev.

"We are finalizing arrangements for the transfer of Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine in exchange for access to Ukrainian drone and anti-drone technologies," Tomczyk added.

The announcement came during Tomczyk's visit to Kyiv alongside General Karol Domanowski, the first deputy chief of the Polish General Staff. The two sides also discussed further military cooperation and the security of both countries.

The proposed exchange comes after several months of negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

In December 2025, Poland indicated it was considering transferring its remaining MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainian expertise and technology in drone and missile production.

The deal faced challenges in June this year, when Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Warsaw would not proceed with the transfer because Ukraine allegedly failed to uphold its commitment to share drone technology.

Poland previously transferred 14 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in the spring of 2023, becoming the first country to supply Kyiv with warplanes after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

The MiG-29 is a fourth-generation fighter jet designed in the Soviet Union, meant to establish air superiority and provide front-line air defense. Both Ukrainian and Russian forces use the fighter jet in their air forces.