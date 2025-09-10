KI logo
Putin 'testing NATO resolve,' US congressman warns as Poland scrambles jets after suspected Russian drones

by Olena Goncharova
A Lufthansa Star Alliance Airbus A320 is seen at Chopin airport in Warsaw, Poland on 02 February, 2025. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Polish authorities temporarily closed Warsaw Chopin Airport and placed the country’s air defenses on high alert overnight on Sept. 10, following reports that Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace during a wave of overnight air strikes on Ukraine.

The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command said it had activated all necessary procedures to protect national airspace and scrambled both Polish and NATO aircraft in response to the potential threat.

"Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of high alert.," the military said in a statement. "These measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened area."

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson called the incident an "act of war."

A notice published on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website confirmed that Warsaw’s main international airport was temporarily unavailable due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security."

Earlier that night, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram that Russian drones were moving westward and posed a potential threat to Zamość, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The post was later deleted.

Some Ukrainian media outlets also reported that drones were heading toward Rzeszów, a key logistics hub in southeastern Poland.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports and Polish officials have not confirmed whether any drones crossed into national airspace.

The developments come amid one of Russia’s largest aerial assaults in recent weeks, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions and prompting alerts in neighboring countries.

PolandRussiaDrone attackNATOUkraineBorder security
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

