Putin 'testing NATO resolve,' US congressman warns as Poland scrambles jets after suspected Russian drones

Polish authorities temporarily closed Warsaw Chopin Airport and placed the country’s air defenses on high alert overnight on Sept. 10, following reports that Russian drones may have entered Polish airspace during a wave of overnight air strikes on Ukraine.

The Polish Armed Forces’ Operational Command said it had activated all necessary procedures to protect national airspace and scrambled both Polish and NATO aircraft in response to the potential threat.

"Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have reached a state of high alert.," the military said in a statement. "These measures are preventive in nature and are aimed at securing the airspace and protecting citizens, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened area."

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson called the incident an "act of war."

Russia is attacking NATO ally Poland with Iranian shahed drones less than a week after President Trump hosted President Nawrocki at the White House. This is an act of war, and we are grateful to NATO allies for their swift response to war criminal Putin’s continued unprovoked… — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) September 10, 2025

A notice published on the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website confirmed that Warsaw’s main international airport was temporarily unavailable due to "unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security."

Earlier that night, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram that Russian drones were moving westward and posed a potential threat to Zamość, located about 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the Ukrainian border. The post was later deleted.

Some Ukrainian media outlets also reported that drones were heading toward Rzeszów, a key logistics hub in southeastern Poland.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports and Polish officials have not confirmed whether any drones crossed into national airspace.

The developments come amid one of Russia’s largest aerial assaults in recent weeks, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions and prompting alerts in neighboring countries.