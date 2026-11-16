Moldova EU integration best way to stop Moscow from turning Chisinau against Kyiv, Sandu says

BRUSSELS, Belgium — Moldova's efforts to align with the EU as quickly as possible will prevent Moscow from turning the country against Ukraine, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at the EU Enlargement Forum in Brussels on Nov. 16.

"Russia wants to transform Moldova into a hostile country to Ukraine," Sandu told the audience.

Moscow has occupied the Moldovan region of Transnistria since the early 1990s and has extensively used disinformation and other hybrid activities to try to destabilize the country and bring it into Russia's orbit.

Should Russia succeed in those efforts, it would likely radically alter Moldova's relations with Ukraine and hamper Chisinau's efforts to join the EU.

"We can do our (EU) reforms, this is what we can influence," Sandu said, identifying the EU integration process as the best way to anchor her country firmly within the West.

"By doing that, we also keep Moldova a friendly country to Ukraine," Sandu added.

Moldova and Ukraine are frequently discussed together in the context of EU integration, as the two countries applied for candidate status together in 2022, and their membership bids have thus far advanced together.

However, once the final two reform to-do lists for Chisinau and Kyiv are formally opened, expected in December, each country will handle the completion of reforms on its own, with Moldova being far ahead.

The pace of reform in Ukraine has slowed, mostly due to blockages in the parliament, but President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have sought to pressure the EU not to allow Moldova to move ahead, rather than doubling down on their own reform efforts.

Sandu sought to reject that framing, saying that "we are not in a competition with any candidate country."

The Moldovan president also mentioned that there is extensive cooperation among EU candidate countries, especially between Moldova and Ukraine, to help each other advance in the integration process.

"We very much want Ukraine to advance," Sandu said, and she expressed her sympathy for the challenge of passing reforms when Russia is attacking "every day, and every night."