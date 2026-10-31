'I don't know if negotiated peace is achievable,' Rubio says as uncertainty hangs over Russia-Ukraine talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed uncertainty about whether a negotiated peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is possible, speaking at a G20 foreign ministers meeting on Oct. 31.

"I don't know if negotiated peace is achievable in Ukraine, that's what we're trying to find out," Rubio told reporters at a press conference.

"I don't think anyone here is claiming that we're on the verge of a negotiated settlement," he added.

The U.S Secretary of State took questions from reporters following a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Atlanta. The comments come amid concerns from Kyiv that the U.S. has softened its stance on Russia in the lead up to trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi. The talks are expected to be held in early November, although a formal date has not been set.

"We're going to continue to try and see if we can reach an agreement," Rubio said, "but I'm not here to tell you we are on the verge of one."

The change in tone from Rubio follow over a year and a half of efforts from U.S. President Donald Trump to negotiate a peace settlement in Ukraine. While the U.S. president was initially optimistic about his attempts to finalize a deal within months of taking office, Russia has repeatedly refused accepting a ceasefire, repeatedly frustrating Trump over a lack of movement.

Disagreements over territory and security guarantees remain unresolved ahead of the next round of talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. While Ukrainian officials do not expect the first round to produce a major breakthrough, Kyiv hopes the meeting will restart regular negotiations and deliver limited results.

At the same time as Rubio spoke with reporters in Atlanta, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave remarks following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

While few concrete outcomes were presented following the meeting, Zelensky said the two leaders had discussed conditions in the Black Sea.

"Turkey consistently supports our sovereignty, our territorial integrity, and our steps that can ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and restore normal living conditions in the Black Sea region," he said.

The visit came as attacks by both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea have intensified in recent months, prompting Ankara to call in August for a moratorium on strikes against vessels after several incidents involving Turkish-flagged ships.

"I am grateful to Mr. President Erdogan for our clear and meaningful cooperation and for Turkey's readiness to support all promising ideas for bringing real peace and security closer," Zelensky said.

Back at the G20 meeting in Atlanta, Rubio was asked about the decision to extend an invitation to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who attended the talks.

Lavrov's presence sparked controversy when European ministers refused to pose with him for the traditional family photo on Oct. 30, according to media reports.

Rubio defended Lavrov’s attendance, saying it is necessary to have all parties in the room to negotiate a settlement.

"How can you have a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine if you don’t have the ability to talk to both Russia and Ukraine?" he questioned.

Ukraine was not represented at the G20 meeting. It is not a member of the group and was not invited, although it has been invited to G20 meetings in the past.