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Zelensky expects trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi by Nov. 10, but no firm date set

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky expects trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi by Nov. 10, but no firm date set
President Volodymyr Zelensky during an interview at his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 18, 2026. (Olga Ivashchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 28 he expects the planned Abu Dhabi peace talks with Russia and the U.S. to take place in mid-November, adding that Washington is yet to confirm a date.

"We need to have this meeting till the end of (next) month, I hope... between Nov. 6 and 10," Zelensky said at a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten in The Hague, adding that the location of the talks could still change depending on the situation in the Middle East.

"We are waiting for the American side, I think that they'll be ready with all the answers after the elections." Zelensky expects the U.S. to confirm a date around Nov. 4, a day after the U.S. midterms.

The Kremlin is also yet to confirm a timeline for the talks.

The planned meeting follows a renewed push by the U.S. to revive negotiations, which had effectively stalled as the Kremlin continues to demand that Kyiv cede Donbas, a strategically vital region in eastern Ukraine that Russian forces have been unable to capture fully.

Moscow has also repeatedly turned down Western-backed proposals for a full and unconditional ceasefire, which Kyiv supported.

Ukrainian officials do not expect a major breakthrough in Abu Dhabi, but hope the talks will help restart regular negotiations.

According to Zelensky, one or two rounds of technical talks could pave the way for a trilateral summit involving himself, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agenda of the technical negotiations would concern a potential energy and maritime ceasefire, exchanges of military and civilian captives, and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Moscow and Washington are also expected to prioritize territorial issues during the upcoming talks, but Zelensky stressed that any decisions on this topic can only be made at the leaders' level.

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Martin Fornusek

Assistant Editor

Martin Fornusek is an assistant editor at the Kyiv Independent. Until recently, Martin held the role of foreign affairs reporter specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, focusing on developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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