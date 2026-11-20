Austria's Foreign Ministry said on Nov. 20 that Russia was entirely responsible for damage to its embassy in Kyiv, dismissing Moscow's attempt to shift the blame onto Vienna.

The statement came after Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger accused Russia of damaging the Austrian Embassy during its Nov. 19 attack on Kyiv. The recent strike also damaged the Dutch Embassy, while debris from downed drones fell on the grounds of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy.

"Russia has never used — and continues not to use — weapons against civilian targets in Ukraine, and certainly not against diplomatic missions," the Russian Embassy in Austria wrote in a statement posted on X.

The Russian Embassy alleged Moscow had repeatedly warned foreign nationals, including diplomatic staff, about the dangers of remaining in or traveling to Ukraine, adding that "full responsibility for any potential negative consequences lies entirely with the Austrian side."

Austria's Foreign Ministry responded that "evacuation recommendations in no way absolve Russia of its obligations under international law."

"Responsibility for the consequences of Russian air strikes lies solely with the Russian aggressor," the statement read.

"This was made unequivocally clear to the Russian ambassador when he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry."

Meinl-Reisinger said on Nov. 19 that the embassy building had been damaged by a projectile that struck directly in front of it. No embassy staff were injured, and the foreign minister ordered additional security measures for the mission.

Stocker called the incident "completely unacceptable," saying diplomatic missions are inviolable and must be protected at all times.

The incident is not the first time Russian attacks have damaged foreign diplomatic premises in Kyiv. In May 2026, a Russian overnight missile and drone attack damaged the residential complex where Albania's ambassador to Ukraine lives, prompting condemnation from Tirana.

A December 2024 missile strike also damaged a building housing six foreign embassies, while an August 2025 attack damaged the EU mission and British Council offices.

In May, nearly 50 countries condemned Moscow's warnings to foreign embassies in Ukraine in a joint statement at the U.N.