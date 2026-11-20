Ukrainian forces struck three Russian ballistic missile launchers and several other military targets overnight on Nov. 20, Ukrainian authorities said.

The strikes came as Russia launched a large-scale attack against Ukraine ovenight on Nov. 20. The strike involved over 400 drones, 110 missiles, 27 of which were ballistic, making it “one of their most massive strikes, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian forces struck three launchers used by Russian forces to fire ballistic missiles at the country, according to Zelensky.

One launcher was destroyed, while the damage to the other two is still being assessed, the president added.

Ukraine's General Staff separately reported strikes against several Russian military targets on Nov. 19-20.

In Russia's Bryansk Oblast, Ukrainian forces hit a Pantsir-S2 air defense gun-missile system, which is designed to protect Russian assets from aerial attacks, the General Staff said.

In Ukraine's occupied territories, the military reported hitting a Russian drone control post near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast, as well as military supply depots near Rubizhne and Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces also struck an area where Russian weapons and military equipment were concentrated near occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The extent of the damage is being assessed, the General Staff said.

Ukraine has stepped up its campaign against Russian military infrastructure behind the front lines, targeting missile systems, air defenses, drone capabilities and supply routes that support Moscow's war effort.

Ukraine struck two Russian Iskander launchers and a Pantsir-S1 air defense system in Bryansk Oblast on Nov. 6-7.

Ukrainian forces also attacked two Russian ammunition depots, a drone command post, and a fuel depot in Russian-occupied territories on Nov. 6.