President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called on Western allies to provide the embattled country with additional weapons supplies, including interceptor missiles and fighter jets, during an online discussion of the Ramstein-format meeting on Nov. 17.

More than four years into the full-scale war, Ukraine has increasingly struggled to secure much-needed Western military aid despite the intensifying Russian ballistic and Shahed drone attacks across Ukraine.

The president called for an exchange of weaponry between Kyiv and its Western partners, as Ukraine desperately needs interceptor missiles to combat Russian drone and missile attacks on cities.

In exchange for the interceptor missiles, Kyiv would be willing to provide unspecified "newer and better" missiles that Kyiv has on order.

"This is not a donation. It’s an exchange. You give us the missiles we need now, and you get newer and better missiles in return," Zelensky said.

Beyond weaponry, Zelensky also pleaded for 40 additional F-16 fighter jets, noting that many of the current jets in operation "spend a lot of time in maintenance rather than flying."

Ukraine received its first batch of F-16 jets in July 2024, a year after Denmark, the Netherlands, and other foreign partners launched the fighter jet coalition for Kyiv.

F-16 fighter jets are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They can also be deployed to launch missiles at Russian positions along the front line.

While Ukraine's military does not release figures around the number of jets in its possession, as of June, Ukraine had upwards of 39 F-16s, after accounting for combat losses, according to Defense Express, a Ukrainian information and consulting company that publishes regular war and military analysis.

By 2030, Ukraine could have between 96 and 129 F-16s, French Mirage fighter jets, and Swedish Gripen fighter jets in its inventory, Defense Express said in its analysis.

Obtaining additional Gripen and Mirage jets also serves as a priority for Kyiv, with officials "working hard" to obtain more jets.

"Mirage aircraft can be put into operation right now," Zelensky said. "Europe can help us with this. Please, make this decision."