Zelensky arrives in Istanbul for 'important talks' with Turkey's Erdogan

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Oct. 31 to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Ukraine-Turkey relations security issues around the Black Sea likely to be the focus of discussions

The two leaders are expected to hold "important talks," Zelensky said on social media.

"We're working to strengthen the protection of our people, our bilateral partnership with Türkiye, and real diplomatic prospects," Zelensky wrote on social media. "There are important issues concerning shipping in the Black Sea."

The visit comes as attacks by both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea have intensified in recent months, prompting Ankara to call in August for a moratorium on strikes against vessels after several incidents involving Turkish-flagged ships.

While Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea, Moscow has shown no interest in de-escalating the situation.

The Ukrainian president is also expected to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Turkey has maintained a delicate balancing act as a peacebroker, while maintaining an economic partnership with Moscow and supporting Kyiv's defense efforts.



Turkey helped establish the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022 for safe maritime exports of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and hosted three rounds of peace talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in 2025.