KI logo
Politics

Zelensky arrives in Istanbul for 'important talks' with Turkey's Erdogan

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Zelensky arrives in Istanbul for 'important talks' with Turkey's Erdogan
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to media after his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey, on May 15, 2025. (Serdar Ozsoy/Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul on Oct. 31 to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Ukraine-Turkey relations security issues around the Black Sea likely to be the focus of discussions

The two leaders are expected to hold "important talks," Zelensky said on social media.

"We're working to strengthen the protection of our people, our bilateral partnership with Türkiye, and real diplomatic prospects," Zelensky wrote on social media. "There are important issues concerning shipping in the Black Sea."

The visit comes as attacks by both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea have intensified in recent months, prompting Ankara to call in August for a moratorium on strikes against vessels after several incidents involving Turkish-flagged ships.

While Kyiv has said it is ready to accept a moratorium on attacks in the Black Sea, Moscow has shown no interest in de-escalating the situation.

The Ukrainian president is also expected to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Turkey has maintained a delicate balancing act as a peacebroker, while maintaining an economic partnership with Moscow and supporting Kyiv's defense efforts.

Turkey helped establish the Black Sea Grain Initiative in 2022 for safe maritime exports of grain and fertilizer from Ukraine and hosted three rounds of peace talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia in 2025.

read also

Evacuees from occupied Oleshky en route to Ukrainian-controlled territory after 4 planes land in Belarus
UkraineTurkeyBlack Sea
ShareFacebookLinkedinXEmail
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Politics: Latest News

Editors' Picks