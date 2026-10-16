Amid Trump tensions, Zelensky says Ukraine will stand its ground — with Europe's support

BRUSSELS, Belgium — President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Washington for its support for Ukraine during an Oct. 16 press conference in Brussels, but made clear that the U.S. is one country among many, and he will stand up to it if he has to.

"I am standing up for Ukraine's interests solely and the people of Ukraine. We were attacked, we were occupied, our people were killed," Zelensky said when asked to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's latest attacks against him.

"Yesterday, there were a thousand drones in Ukraine. A thousand. But the American side said that it's 'difficult to speak with Zelensky. It's less difficult to manage with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.' Of course," Zelensky retorted.

Zelensky also challenged Trump's broader approach to Russia over the past few days, saying "we cannot proceed with these diesel deals," because it will be followed by the lifting of further sanctions on gas, banks, individuals, and Russian assets.

"If I don't stand up to this, if I don't defend against it, who else will do this?" Zelensky asked.

But Zelensky mostly spent as much time talking about the other supporters he can count on, and especially Europe.

"I feel full support from Europe now. Especially over this past month. Europe is very united," Zelensky said.

Those comments follow a wave of European condemnations of Trump's recent policy shift toward Moscow.

"We're grateful to Europe, America, and other countries. Japan has been helpful, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, everybody," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader underscored the role that countries besides the U.S. play in providing military support to the war-ravaged country.

On PAC2 and PAC3 Patriot interceptor missiles, Zelensky said, "We are receiving them not only from the U.S. We are working with Europe; we are working with other countries in the world."

Along with being "grateful" to the White House and to the U.S., Zelensky thanked NATO and "the Europeans, who are financing all of this."

And on intelligence sharing, Zelensky said that "many countries are sharing their intel with us. We are talking about dozens of countries."

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot mentioned the day before that intelligence from his country accounts for two-thirds of the total going to Ukraine.

And "together with the Europeans we will produce our anti-ballistic system Freyja," Zelensky said, emphasizing that Ukraine is working to be "as independent as possible."

The Freyja project "involves tens of countries... we will break through this barrier, and we will produce our own anti-ballistic system that is quicker to produce, cheaper to produce," Zelensky said.

Even on the diplomatic front, Zelensky suggested Europe was coming into its own, noting that European allies are taking steps to create a new format for engaging with Russia and to facilitate dialogue with the U.S.

For Zelensky, Europe's united backing "does help. It does influence the relationship with America."

"Our European colleagues support and only support," Zelensky said.