3 killed, 53 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day as 550,000 households lose power

At least three people were killed and 53 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia continued to target energy infrastructure across the country, regional authorities said on Oct. 18-19.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that, overnight and on the morning of Oct. 19, Russia attacked energy facilities in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Ternopil, Odesa, and Rivne oblasts.

"In this one night alone, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and the lights went out for at least 550,000 families. Repair crews are working at the sites," Zelensky said.

Russian forces launched Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and Iskander-K cruise missiles, 269 Shahed-type attack drones, including 59 jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera and Parodiya decoy drones, and S-8000 Banderol missiles overnight on Oct. 19, Ukraine's Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 243 drones and four Iskander-K cruise missiles, while strikes were recorded at 25 locations. Debris from downed drones fell at eight locations, the Air Force said.

The Air Force did not specify how many Russian ballistic missiles were launched or how many were shot down.

Zelensky said Russian forces launched 16 ballistic missiles, with Kyiv and the surrounding region being the main targets of the attack.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state grid operator, reported that as a result of the attack, power outages occurred in 10 regions.

"Where safety conditions currently permit, emergency repair work is already underway. Power company staff are doing everything they can to restore power to all affected customers," Ukrenergo said.

Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Nataliia Zabolotna said on Oct. 19 that Russia continues its mass attack on energy infrastructure. She added that parts of Vinnytsia Oblast and the regional capital were left without electricity and water after the attacks.

In northwestern Zhytomyr Oblast, for two days running, the Russian forces continued their attempts to "destroy critical infrastructure," including energy facilities, regional governor Vitalii Bunechko said.

In northwestern Volyn Oblast, Russian drone attacks caused power supply disruptions, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said. The cities of Kovel, Manevychi, and Lutsk were hit hardest, with damage reported to critical and civilian infrastructure.

Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite the so-called energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, which was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Oct. 11. Since then, Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy and oil and gas facilities 76 times, Zelensky said on Oct. 18.

Ukraine has targeted Russian energy facilities and export infrastructure to disrupt a key source of funding for Moscow's war effort. Russia, meanwhile, has attacked Ukrainian power plants and substations, seeking to deprive civilians of electricity and heating.

Another Russian ballistic missile attack came in several waves overnight, and once again, there was no early warning from our partners. They again targeted energy facilities and infrastructure, but a medical clinic, a school, a metro station, and ordinary residential buildings… pic.twitter.com/0XJGu9Rjtx — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 19, 2026

Beyond damage to energy infrastructure, Russian attacks caused civilian casualties in several regions. In eastern Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed while two others were injured in Russian attacks on the front-line cities of Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In the city of Kyiv, after multiple waves of Russian missile attacks, one person was killed, and eight others were injured, city authorities said.

In Kyiv Oblast, a Russian missile attack on the city of Irpin, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Kyiv, injured 17 people, including eight children, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, said.

In north-eastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the surrounding region, injuring 11 people, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, as a result of a Russian drone strike on a civilian car, an 11-year-old boy, a 39-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman sustained injuries, regional authorities said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the past day, Russia carried out 738 attacks on 56 settlements of the region — three people were injured in the attacks, regional authorities said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people, including an 84-year-old woman, were injured in Russian attacks across the region, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian troops launched a Banderol missile strike on the city of Chernihiv. A secondary school was damaged, while two people were injured in the attack.

In northwestern Rivne Oblast, two women were injured, regional governor Oleksandr Koval said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured one person, a child, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted 24 settlements across the region.

In western Lviv Oblast, six houses and vehicles were damaged in Russian attacks on the region, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.