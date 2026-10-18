Russian ballistic missiles slam Kyiv right as air raid alarms sound

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv the evening of Oct. 18 as Russia launched ballistic missiles at the capital.

Residents had little warning before the missiles struck. The explosions were simultaneous with the blaring of air raid sirens, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

Phone alerts went off moments before the blasts, while the street sirens began "howling during the explosions," Chief Editor Olga Rudenko reported.

A medical center in the Desnianskyi district was hit in the strike, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Another building was hit in the Dniprovskyi district.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the attack sites, the mayor said. At least one death has been reported, with no information yet available as to the extent of the damage or a total number of casualties.

The sudden ballistic missile strike came just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky said the U.S. had resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine about Russian missile launches.

The president's announcement came as a relief, after Kyiv endured "massive explosions" on Oct. 12, when five Russian S-400 missiles struck the Ukrainian capital. Air raid sirens and mobile alerts sounded only after the attack.

The incident came after the U.S. threatened to withhold intelligence from Ukraine unless Kyiv stopped attacking Russian refineries, sources told the Kyiv Independent.

A senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that the Oct. 18 missile attack followed a similar pattern.

"The 'warning' about a ballistic threat came through only after the strike had already happened," the official said. "They're up to something again."

It can be common for Russia's high-speed ballistic missiles to hit with very little advance warning. Kyiv Independent Reporter Kateryna Denisova said she had about three minutes to shelter between receiving the mobile alert and the first explosions, which is "usual when there's a ballistic missile threat."

Ukrainian officials have previously explained that satellite surveillance of launch sites can be vulnerable to transmission delays. Bad weather may also cause interference with the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellites, a surveillance network U.S. forces use to monitor Russian launch sites.

But the senior official who spoke to the Kyiv Independent said this explanation was unlikely.

"This has never happened before ... but now we're seeing 'bad weather' three times in a row," the official said.

"When nothing comes through on any channel... well, we get it."