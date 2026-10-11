Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills at least 1, injures 8

Russia attacked Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv on Oct. 11, killing one and injuring at least eight others, the head of the region's military administration said.

Two guided air bombs struck the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast military administration, posted on Telegram.

Rescuers are still going through the damage, but Syniebuhov said that a 36-year-old woman was killed in the attack.

An additional eight people have been reported as injured, among which a seven-year-old boy.

"All those injured are receiving highly specialised medical care," Syniebuhov said.

A man wearing badges after a Russian air attack on Kharkiv, Oct. 11, 2026 (Head of Kharkiv military administration Oleh Syniebuhov / Telegram)

After an attack earlier the same day on the city of Sloviansk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said "this week alone, the Russians have launched around 1,450 aerial bombs, 75 missiles of various types and over 1,640 attack drones, around 60% of which are jet-powered."

"Today we will continue to coordinate with our partners — there will be discussions with European leaders," Zelensky added, with a view to securing air defense systems and ammunition for combat aircraft.