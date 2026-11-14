Ukraine hits key Russian oil hub, military airbase in latest long-range strikes

Ukrainian forces once again struck an oil facility in Russia’s Samara Oblast, a key hub for the Urals export crude blend, and the Lipetsk-2 military airfield in Lipetsk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on Nov. 14.

The General Staff reported a fire at the Samara linear production control station near the village of Prosvet in Samara Oblast, some 950 kilometers east of Ukraine-controlled territory, with several oil storage tanks on fire.

The station is one of the most important hubs in Russia’s energy export system. It receives oil through pipelines from Tatarstan, western Siberia, and other Russian regions. The oil is blended there to produce Urals, which accounts for up to half of Russia’s oil exports.

The facility has been a repeated target during Ukraine's recent campaign of deep strike attacks against Russian oil infrastructure.

The General Staff also confirmed a strike on the Lipetsk-2 airfield in Lipetsk Oblast, located over 340 kilometers east of the Ukrainian border.

On Nov. 13, a hangar storing special equipment for aircraft maintenance, an aviation fuel tank and the airfield’s central command and control post were hit, according to the General Staff.

Lipetsk-2 has been targeted repeatedly.

In December 2025, pro-Ukrainian partisans set fire to two Russian Su-30 fighter jets at an airfield near Lipetsk, according to Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR). The base is known to host Russian Su-34, Su-35 and MiG-31 aircraft.