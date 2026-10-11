Zelensky says if Trump, Putin want elections in Ukraine, a two-month ceasefire is needed

President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back against criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump in an Oct. 11 interview with ABC News, where he said if they want him out of office, he will hold an election, provided there is a ceasefire.

"With all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader," Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News.

Ukrainian law forbids elections during martial law, which was declared when Russian launched its full-scale invasion.

But after Trump reached a likely illegal deal with Moscow to import Russian diesel, he defended his position by lashing out against Zelensky.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal. Because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," he added.

Trump has previously called for elections in Ukraine, amplifying Kremlin propaganda narratives about Zelensky's lack of legitimacy — often shortly after meetings with Russian delegates.

Zelensky said he told Trump's team, "please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days off. Total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections."

"Of course, we will be ready for any choice of our people," Zelensky said.

When asked why Zelensky thought Trump and others such as tech oligarch Elon Musk are blaming him for the continuation of the war, he did not hold back.

"Because these people can't find the key how to stop Putin. Because it's more difficult to stop Putin than to pressure others," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also attacked Trump's claim that Ukraine is to blame for rising fuel prices in the U.S. and across the world.

"Everybody in the world understands the prices are rising because of the war in the Middle East, because of the blocking of Hormuz," Zelensky said.

"People have to hear reality. Don't play games with people," he added.

Even so, Zelensky expressed hope that Europe, the U.S., and Ukraine would keep working together to stop Putin.

"We count on American support... but in any way we will defend ourselves because otherwise we will lose our life and homes, our freedom, independence, Ukraine," Zelensky said.