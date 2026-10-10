Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at President Volodymyr Zelensky on Oct. 10, demanding he halt attacks on Russian refineries and suggesting the Ukrainian people replace him if they want an end to the war.

The comments came in response to questions from reporters about his recent deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ease sanctions on Moscow by opening up global markets to Russian diesel supplies.

When asked if such a deal would prolong Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Trump told reporters he sees the situation "differently."

"Zelensky could have settled this war many times, many many times, and he chooses not to," Trump claimed.

Trump then lambasted Zelensky for exacerbating the global diesel supply crisis, despite evidence that shows the U.S. war against Iran is the major culprit behind the current shortage.

"We said you could do whatever you want to Russia, don't hit the refineries, because that's a world problem that's caused," Trump said.

"And he wants to make problems for the world, he wants to make problems for our farmers, our ranchers, with diesel fuel. ... We have a world problem, and the problem is caused by the lack of refinereis for diesel fuel. So what does he do? He goes and hits the refineries."

Trump made no mention of his war against Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, or Russia's relentless attacks against Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian neighborhoods. Instead, he framed the failure of the U.S. peace push as a result of Zelensky's stubbornness.

"And he's not going to affect our farmers, he's not going to affect our ranchers, and he's not going to affect the rest of the world," Trump said. "So he better damn well stop."

When asked about the daily suffering of Ukrainians under Russia's intensifying attacks, Trump had nothing to say about accountability for Moscow — and one main suggestion for the people of Ukraine.

"You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal. Because he could have made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president."

Trump has previously called for elections in Ukraine, amplifying Kremlin propaganda narratives about Zelensky's lack of legitimacy — often shortly after meetings with Russian delegates.

The tactic of blaming Zelensky has also allowed Trump to sidestep questions about Washington's warming relations with Russia amid mass attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Trump's diesel deal with Putin came as a shock to Ukrainian officials, who felt they had been invited to diplomatic talks with U.S. officials in Miami on Oct. 9-10 as part of "a trap."

Officials involved in the negotiations told the Kyiv Independent that they believed they would be discussing the terms of an energy ceasefire with Russia — one that would place equal demands on both sides.

Instead, the U.S. struck an economic deal with Moscow while pressuring Kyiv to halt refinery attacks, without any reciprocal demand for Russia to suspend strikes.

The deal seemed to be a way for Trump to dodge consequences — including skyrocketing gas prices and a steep drop in approval ratings — from his decision to wage war in Iran.

But Russian diesel may not provide relief at the pump or the polls, according to Seton Hall University Professor Margarita Balmaceda, an expert in the political economy of energy and associate at the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute (HURI).

"As I see it, this deal has the potential to do much to help Russia — and to help Russia pursue its war against Ukraine — but not so much to help ease the diesel and gasoline crunch, the causes of which lie largely in the continued tensions around the Strait of Hormuz," Balmaceda said.

Zelensky has said repeatedly that Ukraine is ready to pause attacks against Russian energy infrastructure — as long as Russia agrees to the same terms. Thus far, Russia has shown no interest in de-escalating attacks.

Ukraine has long considered Russian oil refineries valid military targets, as Russian oil exports fund the Kremlin's war chest and refineries produce fuel for the armed forces. According to the Defense Ministry, Ukrainian attacks have disabled over 51% of Russia's total refining capacity.

When Trump announced the deal on Oct. 9, Zelensky said it was "a weak decision by our strong partners" that would allow Putin to prolong the war against Ukraine.

The next day, Kyiv was greeted by Russian ballistic missiles and jet-powered strike drones in yet another daytime attack against the city's power grid. Residents were left without power and water.

"The consequences of allowing Russia to sell oil products were most clearly felt in Kyiv today, when, following numerous attacks with jet-powered Shahed drones against energy facilities, a ballistic missile attack began as well," Zelensky said in a message published on Telegram following the attack.

The money Russia earns from diesel exports will fund further destruction in Ukraine, the president warned.

"Every additional billion dollars Russia manages to earn from exports will be spent precisely on this: finding and importing critical components, equipment for weapons production, upgrading Shahed drones, manufacturing missiles, and recruiting additional mercenaries for the front," he said.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a Russian airstrike in Zaporizhzhia targeted a residential building, killing 20 civilians, including three children.