President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined Ukraine's objectives for the upcoming meeting with Coalition of the Willing nations and international support in an evening address on Nov. 18.

"Every decision that strengthens Ukraine’s capabilities, and every step taken to increase support for Ukraine, sends an absolutely clear signal to Russia: the war must end, and Russia will achieve none of its objectives through this war," Zelensky said.

The president's statement comes as dozens of nations, forming the Coalition of the Willing partnership, are set to meet on Nov. 19 in Berlin.

The primary objective of the meeting, Zelensky said, is to secure additional support for Ukraine's air defenses and energy sector. This comes as Russian forces continue to bombard energy infrastructure across Ukraine ahead of the looming winter, and as Starlink restrictions and air defense shortages hamper Kyiv's ability to respond to these threats.



The president said the matter of air defense support was also a main feature of the Ramstein defense meeting held on Nov. 17. Through the summit, Zelensky said progress had been made on securing additional F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.



International financial aid will also be an important part in meeting with Coalition of the Willing nations, Zelensky said. He praised the European Commission's newly approved legislative proposals to provide up to €45 billion ($49.5 billion) in additional financial support to Ukraine in 2027. The proposals have yet to be approved by EU member states. They follow the EU's €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026 and 2027.



Zelensky also said the U.S. representatives at the Coalition of the Willing meeting promised to keep him updated about U.S. President Donald Trump's concurrent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.



The meeting in China comes just over a week after Ukrainian, U.S., and Russian teams met in Abu Dhabi for trilateral peace negotiations. In his evening address, Zelensky once again called for European participation in future peace talks.



"We and our European partners share a clear, unified position: issues concerning Ukraine must be resolved with Ukraine’s participation, and issues concerning Europe must be resolved with Europe’s participation," Zelensky said. "That is the only approach that will be taken."