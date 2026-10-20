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Zelensky, Rubio discuss critical military systems amid US-Ukraine tensions

2 min read
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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Zelensky, Rubio discuss critical military systems amid US-Ukraine tensions
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 14, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed tensions in U.S.-Ukraine relations with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call on Oct. 20, the Ukrainian president said.

The conversation comes as Kyiv accuses Washington of using military aid and access to technology as leverage to pressure Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.

"It was a substantive conversation — focused on the issues that matter," the Ukrainian president said. "I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position."

The two discussed ballistic missile interceptors, early warning of Russian ballistic missile attacks, and the situation with Starlink and Starshield, Zelensky said.

Ukraine has recently experienced disruptions to its early-warning systems for incoming Russian ballistic missiles, which rely on U.S. intelligence. American officials have attributed previous outages to "bad weather conditions," while Rubio has cited a software malfunction.

Ukraine has also experienced disruptions to Starlink and Starshield services, which have severely hampered Ukrainian drone operations, including the use of interceptor drones to counter Russian jet-powered attack drones on Ukrainian cities.

Alongside the disruptions to intelligence and satellite services, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has yet to approve the transfer of a significant batch of Patriot interceptor missiles for Ukraine, Ukrainian officials and military officers told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian officials have described the alleged delay as another example of political pressure from Washington, warning that it could put civilian lives at risk.

The tensions come as U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries while Washington seeks to address rising global fuel prices driven by his war in Iran.

Trump announced a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 9, allowing Russia to supply millions of tons of diesel to U.S. and international markets despite sanctions imposed over Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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‘It’s significant’: Ukraine fears US is withholding allied-funded air defense supplies to pressure Kyiv
UkraineMarco RubioPatriot Air Defense SystemStarlinkUnited StatesDonald Trump
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022 as a reporter for a local television channel. He later spent a year and a half at the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, first as a news anchor and later as a managing editor. He is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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